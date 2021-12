Oklahoma head football Lincoln Riley is reportedly heading to USC. One of the biggest things to watch will be how well Riley recruits. At least one five-star prospect committed to Riley with the Sooners indicated he might be willing to make the switch. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back Raleek Brown hails from just about an hour down the road from Riley’s new destination. As the No. 2 running back and No. 34 overall player in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite — and the No. 2 player in California — Brown profiles as the type of player Riley would want to take along.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO