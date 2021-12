After Big E made news by stating that WWE needed to step up their game due to the introduction of AEW, Booker T responded on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast to the WWE Champion’s request. The 2x WWE Hall of Famer reacted to Big E’s comments about WWE superstars being forced by AEW to step up their game. As someone involved in the Monday Night Wars, Booker T spoke about the aftermath of WWE winning the wrestling war and why it put the roster into a level of laziness. The former King of the Ring said the current WWE roster has been in that same mode of laziness for some time now and since the inception of AEW, they’ve been forced to act differently.

