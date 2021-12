The Small Business Administration programs that have carried many small businesses through the pandemic are winding down, but many small-business owners are still struggling. About 35% of small businesses could not pay their rent in full and on time in November, up 3% since October, according to a survey of 3,454 small businesses by small business network Alignable. It's worse for minority-owned businesses, of which 49% said they could not afford November rent. Additionally, 40% of retailers are also behind on their rent.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO