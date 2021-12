On November 19, the House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, sending the bill to the Senate to for discussions over the $1.1 trillion infrastructure omnibus. In the version that cleared the House hurdle, the Washington Post reported there are provisions to increase the federal tax credits for electric motorcycles and electric bicycles to 30% of the purchase price, with some qualifications and exclusions, of course. Since the 2017 tax year, there's been a 10% credit for electric motorcycles that can go at least 45 miles per hour, capped at $2,500. That credit expires at the end of 2021 unless Congress extends it again. In the new bill, the credit for e-motorcycles is capped at $7,500, the credit for e-bikes capped at $900.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO