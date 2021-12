A Livingston County group accused of spreading false COVID information and conspiracy theories has had restrictions placed on its closed social media page by Facebook. Jennifer Smith, an administrator for the Moms for Liberty Livingston County Facebook page, recently posted a notice on its page that it had “several posts flagged overnight and several hundred (400+) members removed.” It then went on to say that “Facebook has on a warning/restricted us and we can’t add anyone until 12/7/2021.”

1 DAY AGO