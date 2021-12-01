ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Live updates: Greek lawmakers OK vaccine mandate for elderly

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece -- Greek lawmakers have approved legislation making vaccination for COVID-19 mandatory for all people...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

Germany announces lockdown for unvaccinated

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz announced harsh measures are being taken against those citizens who are unvaccinated for Covid-19: They will be barred from public life, banned from nonessential places such as restaurants, bars, stores, and events, the BBC News reported. The new measures agreed on by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Post

Live updates: Pfizer seeks US booster OK for kids aged 16-17

NEW YORK — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to get booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get boosters to pump up immunity that can wane about six months after vaccination — calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.
HEALTH
The Independent

A price too high: Elderly Greeks say fines for failing to get Covid vaccine are too costly

Greece’s drastic decision to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over with fines for those who do not comply has sparked frustration among pensioners who say they are already struggling financially.The announcement from Athens on Tuesday means Greece is the second European country to make vaccinations mandatory, after Austria, although it is the first in the EU to target a specific age group.Over-60s who have not been vaccinated or made an appointment for their first dose by 16 January will face a monthly fine of 100 euro (£85), with the collected money helping to finance Greece’s hospitals.Greece...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Lawmakers#Vaccine Mandate#Vaccinations#Greek#Omicron
Times Daily

Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is introducing mandatory vaccinations by March 1 for teachers, medical workers, and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
WORLD
dailyjournal.net

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: State lawmakers should drop vaccine mandate ban

Last week, Indiana lawmakers failed to reach a consensus in an effort to rush through legislation enacting a statewide ban on vaccine mandates. That was a good stroke of luck for Hoosiers, and lawmakers should not be hasty to try to pick up the fumble and force it across the line when they reconvene for their normal session on Jan. 4.
HEALTH
Times Daily

Omicron confirmed in nine African countries, say officials

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Omicron cases have been confirmed in at least nine African countries, with some officials reporting that initial cases appear to be mild. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Times Daily

Chile's congress approves same-sex marriages, adoptions

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Both houses of Chile's congress voted Tuesday to approve a marriage equality bill that also includes authorization for adoptions by same-sex couples. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
WORLD
AFP

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high. Europe is battling a fierce surge in the pandemic, with the WHO registering 120,000 Covid-related deaths on the continent since November 23 when it warned of up to 500,000 more deaths by March 2022. Regional director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted". Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said these were "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.
WORLD
Times Daily

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Daily

Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B, alleging role in violence

LONDON (AP) — Rohingya refugees sued social network powerhouse Facebook for more than $150 billion, accusing it of failing to stop hate speech that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by military rulers and their supporters in Myanmar. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
WORLD
Times Daily

Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine crisis rooted in older dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Cold War ended 30 years ago this month, but one unresolved issue — how closely Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, can ally with the West — is now creating some of the deepest U.S.-Russian tensions in years. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
FOREIGN POLICY
Times Daily

Kellogg's union rejects deal with 3% raises to extend strike

Kellogg’s workers rejected a contract offer Tuesday that would have provided 3% raises, so 1,400 workers at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants will remain on strike. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
LABOR ISSUES
Times Daily

11th Circuit rejects bias claim by one-time House member

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Black attorney who represented Alabama in Congress for four terms and ran for governor can't pursue a racial discrimination claim against the nonprofit legal organization he once headed, a federal appeals court ruled. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
madison

Kansas GOP lawmakers OK helping workers defy COVID mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas approved a measure Monday night to make it easy for workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and provide unemployment benefits to people fired for refusing the shots. Gov. Laura Kelly said she would sign the bill, angering some fellow...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy