Turkey's President Erdogan appoints Nureddin Nebati as Finance Minister, Treasury, USD/TRY defends $13.00

Overview: Into the uncertainty over the implications of Omicron, the Federal Reserve Chairman injected a particularly hawkish signal into the mix in his testimony before the Senate. These are the two forces that are shaping market developments. Travel restrictions are being tightened, though the new variant is being found in more countries, and it appears to be like closing the proverbial barn door after the horses have bolted. Equities are higher. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index, led by South Korea, and India, rose for the first time in four sessions, and Europe's Stoxx 600 is recouping more of yesterday's loss. US futures are trading more than 1% higher. Benchmark yields are higher. The 10-year US Treasury yield is up four basis points though is still below 1.50%. European yields are mostly 3-5 bp higher, though Italy's benchmark is 8 bp higher near 1.05%. The dollar remains the fulcrum of the see-saw, but the funding currencies (yen, Swiss franc, and euro) are lower, and the dollar bloc is higher. The dollar is pulling back against the Turkish lira after approaching TRY14 yesterday, even though President Erdogan's rhetoric about pushing for even lower rates seemed to have ratcheted up. Emerging market currencies are more broadly mixed, but the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is up for the third consecutive session to match the longest advance in nearly three months. Gold posted an outside down day yesterday, but there has been no follow-through selling today, and the yellow metal is consolidating inside yesterday's range. January WTI slipped below $65 yesterday and is pushing above $69 today ahead of the OPEC meeting. Dutch natural gas prices are firm, recouping most of yesterday's loss. Iron ore and copper prices are also retracing yesterday's weakness.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO