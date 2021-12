Tiger Woods is hitting driver. Two weeks after sharing on social media that he can hit a wedge, and a few days after he was seen hitting a fairway metal on the range at the Albany Golf Course, and some nine months after his car crash, the 15-time major champion had graduated to the club that can require the most twists and turns, those on site at the Hero World Challenge were both seeing and socially sharing. Woods himself on Saturday even said he was.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO