Polish ruling party against bill seeking to outlaw abortion

Has the conservative legal movement succeeded? | Column, Nov. 30. Ed Meese criticizes “a purely results-oriented approach to judging” and disapproves of judges reading something into the Constitution merely because people want it to be there. Ethical philosophy differentiates decisions made solely by following rules from those made solely by considering results. Most decisions are mixtures, of course. For an example of the rule-worshipping philosophy, remember that some years ago a Clearwater police officer arrested an old lady for stealing a can of dog food from Albertson’s. “No crime too small,” said one of my students. I countered, “Did she own a dog, or was the dog food for her?” “No matter,” said the student. He’d have been someone from Les Miserables: Inspector Javert, pursuing Jean Valjean for stealing a loaf of bread.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO