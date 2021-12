A winery in the Finger Lakes region has been devastated by a fire. FL1 News reports firefighters from Varick, Romulus, Ovid, Fayette, Border City, Oaks Corners, Lodi, Interlaken, Canoga, and Waterloo responded to a blaze at the Bagg Dare Wine Company building located at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates in Geneva, N.Y., shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. The Ovid Fire Department said Bagg Dare, located at the back of the property, was fully engulfed in flames and tanker trucks were called in to bring water to help put out the fire.

OVID, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO