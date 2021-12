For a good portion of 2021, it seemed as if SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, had fallen out of favor. The Biden administration imposed disclosure rules that chilled new entrants to the market, and the glut of new SPACs formed in 2020 and early 2021 gave companies considering a merger the ability to be picky about their partners. “There was record issuance in the first quarter, and then there was a big slowdown with the SEC taking a closer look at some of the accounting,” Cowen CEO Jeffrey Solomon told CNBC on Dec. 2. But with those disclosure regulations now...

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO