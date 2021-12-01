ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kurelic: Georgia D-linemen; Marcus Freeman; Branch brothers and more…

By Bill Kurelic
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) The Buckeyes have offered a couple 2023 defensive linemen from Georgia, defensive end AJ Hoffler from...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia football recruiting: Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, Dell McGee visit 5-star commit Mykel Williams

Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway five-star defensive end Mykel Williams flipped his commitment from USC to Georgia in October. New Trojans' head coach Lincoln Riley made an attempt to reverse that decision on Friday, making the trip to Georgia for an in-home visit with Williams. On Tuesday, Dawgs' head coach Kirby Smart, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, and area recruiter Dell McGee went to spend time with the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defender.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Sophomore linebacker KD McDaniel enters transfer portal

Sophomore outside linebacker KD McDaniel has entered the transfer portal. In three seasons with the program, he amassed 15 tackles, including 11 this season. He was rated a .8763 on a scale to 1.000 by the 247Sports Composite coming out of Tift County High School in Tifton, Georgia. Ole Miss, South Carolina and Indiana were among the other programs to offer. The Georgia native was recruited by former linebackers coach Matt House, who is now with the Kansas City Chiefs.
TIFTON, GA
247Sports

Georgia QB commitment Gunner Stockton named Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year

Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton saw his prep career end in a playoff loss to Thomasville (Ga.) but the Georgia commitment still put together one of the most impressive senior seasons in recent memory. On Tuesday Stockton was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Georgia. He is now eligible for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suwanee, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
247Sports

Scouting take: Alabama gets electric athlete in 4-star Isaiah Bond

After decommitting from the Florida Gators in late November following Dan Mullen's dismissal from the program, Isaiah Bond has decided to take his talents to Tuscaloosa. Bond, the N0. 88 player in the 2021 Top247, touts a reputation as one of the most versatile and dynamic playmakers in the country. A product of Buford High School in Georgia, the speedster has shown the ability to be a factor in just about every facet of the game, showcasing his ability to make an impact in all three-phases. Earlier this year the Buford standout clocked a 10.48 100 meter time in the Georgia High School State Championships, flashing the one thing you can't teach. Speed. With a unique multi-dimensional skill-set, expect Nick Saban and the Tide to find ways to utilize Bond's mismatch ability on the field as early as next season. Whether that's in the vertical passing game or in the return game, the incoming freshman will be a welcoming addition for a creative offensive mind.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Alabama 'a fragile team' heading into game against Cincinnati, Paul Finebaum says

No. 4 Cincinnati made history as the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff, and the Bearcats received a tough matchup against No. 1 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Crimson Tide played its best game of the season against Georgia in the SEC Championship, but Paul Finebaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast that he thinks Alabama could have gotten a better matchup in the semifinals.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Elite WR Isaiah Bond commits to Alabama

Alabama followed up a big win on the football field in the state of Georgia with a big win on the recruiting trail in the Peach State. Four-star athlete Isaiah Bond announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday evening, opting for Alabama over Florida and Georgia. The nation’s No. 2 athlete and No. 86 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings, is commitment No. 21 for Nick Saban and company in the class.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#Woodward Academy#Bucknuts Com#Notre Dame#Free Buckeyes
247Sports

Southeast Polk five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa to commit on Wednesday afternoon live on CBS Sports HQ

It's been nearly a three-year long recruiting process for Southeast Polk five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa and it's almost time for him to make his decision public and prepare for college football. Nwankpa is set to announce his college decision on CBS Sports HQ this Wednesday at 5 p.m. (EST). Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State remain the finalists for Nwankpa, who will play among the nation’s best at the All-American Bowl in January before enrolling early at the school of his choice.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Five Wildcats named Coaches All-SEC

Five Kentucky football players – Luke Fortner, Darian Kinnard, Josh Paschal, Wan'Dale Robinson and Chris Rodriguez – were named to the 2021 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches Team, it was announced today by the league office. Kinnard and Fortner were placed on the First Team, while Paschal, Robinson and Rodriguez were named...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LSU WR Deion Smith plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Freshman wide receiver Deion Smith plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources confirm to Geaux247 on Tuesday. The talented Mississippi native was a key recruit for former head coach Ed Orgeron, who coached his trainer Shay Hodge at Ole Miss. Smith was not in the portal as of Tuesday night, but sources said he's expected to enter the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
247Sports

LSU QB Max Johnson to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU quarterback Max Johnson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday night. Johnson wrapped up his second season at LSU, where he earned the starting quarterback job in fall camp after a strong finish to his freshman campaign in 2020. "LSU, Thank you for allowing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Micah McFadden declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden announced today he is leaving Indiana and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. The senior from Tampa, Florida played all four years that he suited up for the Hoosiers, but because of extra year that the NCAA granted all players in 2020 because of Covid he had one more season of eligibility remaining.
NFL
247Sports

Lecitus Smith opts out of the bowl game

Virginia Tech Offensive Lineman Lecitus Smith will not attend the upcoming bowl game against Maryland, the NFL-bound lineman announced on Tuesday night. Smith announced his intention to skip the bowl game on his personal Twitter account. “Hokie Nation,” he addressed. “Frequently I am asked. Why did I choose to come...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

FSU LB Emmett Rice declares for NFL Draft

Florida State linebacker Emmett Rice will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on Tuesday. This comes after he missed the 2021 campaign while rehabbing from a leg injury that he suffered in the spring. Rice finishes his FSU career with 165 tackles in 51 games since 2016. He also...
NFL
247Sports

Oregon football coaching search: Baylor's Dave Aranda would be 'home run hire'

Oregon has big shoes to fill as its coaching search kicks off with the Ducks looking to replace new Miami coach Mario Cristobal. The new head coach will have a talented roster at his disposal in Eugene, although Oregon did not quite break through under Cristobal and make the College Football Playoff. Baylor coach Dave Aranda has the Bears in the Sugar Bowl after a big turnaround in Year 2, and 247Sports' Cooper Petagna said Tuesday on the Cover 3 Podcast that Aranda would be a "home run hire" if the Ducks can get him. Petagna is the former director of recruiting at Oregon under Cristobal.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

NC State All-ACC center Grant Gibson returning for 2022 season

NC State center Grant Gibson became the latest in a growing list of Wolfpack players to announce his intentions to return for the 2022 season Tuesday night. The third-team All-ACC selection joins linebacker Isaiah Moore, cornerback Derrek Pitts and defensive lineman Cory Durden, while multiple other teammates are expected to make the same decision over the next few weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
271K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy