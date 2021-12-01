Kurelic: Georgia D-linemen; Marcus Freeman; Branch brothers and more…

After decommitting from the Florida Gators in late November following Dan Mullen's dismissal from the program, Isaiah Bond has decided to take his talents to Tuscaloosa. Bond, the N0. 88 player in the 2021 Top247, touts a reputation as one of the most versatile and dynamic playmakers in the country. A product of Buford High School in Georgia, the speedster has shown the ability to be a factor in just about every facet of the game, showcasing his ability to make an impact in all three-phases. Earlier this year the Buford standout clocked a 10.48 100 meter time in the Georgia High School State Championships, flashing the one thing you can't teach. Speed. With a unique multi-dimensional skill-set, expect Nick Saban and the Tide to find ways to utilize Bond's mismatch ability on the field as early as next season. Whether that's in the vertical passing game or in the return game, the incoming freshman will be a welcoming addition for a creative offensive mind.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO