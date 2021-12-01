George Soros has blood on his hands for the rise in killings nationwide

Jesse Watters pinpointed the man behind rising crime rates in some of the country’s largest cities in his opening monologue Friday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”. JESSE WATTERS: The New York of the early 1990s is back, and it’s not just New York. Many of this country’s biggest cities are going backwards in the same way the city of Philadelphia, my hometown, just set a new all-time record for murders. …This is happening all over the country. Louisville, Kentucky, Tucson, Arizona and Columbus, Ohio have also set new murder records this year, and with just under two months left in 2021, Indianapolis has broken its criminal homicide record for the second consecutive year. Cook County, which includes Chicago, just surpassed a thousand homicides for the first time since 1994.

