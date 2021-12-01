ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency firm executives to testify before Congress

By Reuters
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top executives of eight major cryptocurrency firms, including Coinbase Global Inc , will testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Dec. 8, the panel announced on Wednesday. The hearing marks the first time major players in the rapidly growing crypto...

nypost.com

