Video: Doctors discuss vaccine effectiveness regarding variant

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns are being raised about whether the COVID...

www.wfsb.com

okcfox.com

Getting more people vaccinated is key to stopping new COVID variants, doctor says

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) — A newly discovered COVID variant is triggering global fears as more countries are detecting the newly discovered strain, known as the Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa. It's prompted the U.S. to ban foreign travelers from South Africa and seven other countries...
WJTV.com

Pine Belt doctor discusses concerns about new coronavirus variant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – There are some concerns after a new coronavirus variant was discovered in South Africa. The United States began restricting travel to at least eight African countries Monday as the reports of the omicron variant popping up in countries around the world emerged. Health officials are studying the variant, but it’s significance for the pandemic is not known at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Omicron
cbs19news

UVA doctors urge vaccines amid spread of Omicron variant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Medical experts are racing to learn more about the newly discovered coronavirus variant, "Omicron," and they say booster shots may be key to slow the spread. Omicron was first identified in South Africa. It's not deadlier, but it does appear to spread easier than other...
Iola Register

Current vaccines expected to be effective in guarding against new variant, omicron

COVID-19’s omicron variant appears to be more transmissible, reinforcing the need for Americans to get vaccinations or booster shots, U.S. health officials said. Omicron “is a clarion call” for people to be vaccinated, Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Infections in the U.S. are already rising and stepped-up prevention with the emergence of the new variant will impact whether Americans are “headed into a bleak or bleaker winter,” he said.
nystateofpolitics.com

CUNY epidemiologist discusses Omicron variant, vaccine hesitancy

As of Friday, no cases of the COVID-19 variant known as “Omicron” had been detected in the U.S., but because the World Health Organization has warned that the global risk from Omicron was very high, some countries have closed their borders. The U.S. is restricting flights from South Africa and...
WGAL

UPMC doctors: COVID-19 vaccine still best option for protection against any variant

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has doctors across the world, including in Pennsylvania, scrambling to learn more about it. Doctors with UPMC said Thursday that the trend with COVID-19 cases is as high as it's been since last winter primarily because of the delta variant, but they're trying to figure out more about how effective the vaccines are against the omicron variant.
WOWT

Omicron Q&A: Omaha doctors stress vaccines are best tool to fight variants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health hosted a live Q&A about the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Monday afternoon. CHI officials say they’ve received a handful of requests for a doctor to answer questions since the new Omicron variant emerged in South Africa. So Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby, infectious disease experts with CHI Health-Creighton University, were on hand to share more information via Zoom on Monday afternoon.
Eyewitness News

ANSWER DESK: Doctors weigh in on vaccine's efficacy against variant

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Concerns are being raised about whether the COVID vaccine can stand up to the omicron variant. Moderna’s CEO says current vaccines may not be enough for the new strain of concern. But others aren’t as worried. While there may not be enough data to make any...
mayfield-messenger.com

Local doctors discuss Omicron

Omicron, the latest covid variant is top of mind for Paducah doctors. Right now they have a lot of questions about the variant, and are working to find out how it will impact the Local 6 area.
wtae.com

UPMC discusses plans to study omicron COVID-19 variant, research regarding treatment

PITTSBURGH — UPMC leaders discussed plans to study the new omicron COVID-19 variant Thursday morning. Researchers said they plan to analyze the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments against the variant. UPMC leaders also shared safety measures for the holiday season. Additionally, results for the first-ever clinical study comparing methods to...
