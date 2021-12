The Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is challenging you to find “a ssslithering critter!”. The government organization took to its Facebook page to share a wildlife photo with a snake camouflaged amid the branches, pinecones and other, more obvious objects that catch your eye in the photo. The Wildlife Resources Division notes that the venomous snake captured in the photo can be identified by “large, black, chevron-like crossbands” and a “reddish-brown stripe.” Although the snake actively pursues its prey, it’s more common for it to sit and wait, attacking by surprise.

