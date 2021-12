ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Blue Jays are in agreement on a 5 year, 110 million dollar contract with free agent starter Kevin Gausman. The Blue Jays were known to be in the market for a high-end starting pitcher, with many expecting that they’d have a full court press to re-sign their own free agent, the 2021 AL Cy Young award winner in Robbie Ray. However, the Blue Jays have found his replacement, assuming he signs elsewhere, as Gausman finished 6th in NL Cy Young voting in 2021, and is a legitimate top of the rotation starter in his own right.

