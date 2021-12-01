ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers officially announce signing of Javier Baez

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAk19_0dBYNmak00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers have landed their new franchise shortstop. Detroit announced on Wednesday they’ve signed Javier Baez to a six-year contract. According to reports, it’s a $140M guarantee for the Wasserman client, who also lands some other perks in the deal. Baez can opt out after the 2023 campaign and has limited no-trade protection that allows him to block a move to 10 teams each year.

Shortstop has been a glaring need for the Tigers since the onset of free agency, with general manager Al Avila plainly stating his intentions to improve at the position not long after the season’s conclusion. While many speculated that Carlos Correa, who knows Detroit skipper AJ Hinch quite well from the pair’s time in Houston, would be the likeliest candidate to step into that role, Avila & Co. have preached a more measured approach since the offseason commenced. The Tigers already inked lefty Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year, $77M contract early in free agency, and adding Baez to the fold would effectively satisfy multiple needs at what figures to be a fair bit less than the cost of Correa on his own.

Detroit shortstops were quite nearly the worst in Major League Baseball from an offensive standpoint in 2021, hitting a combined .201/.275/.321. The resulting 62 wRC+ (i.e. 38 percent worse than league-average production) was the second-lowest mark in the sport, leading only a tanking Pirates club in overall offensive output at the position.

The Tigers have already moved on from their leader in shortstop innings over the past few seasons, bidding adieu to Niko Goodrum after passing him through waivers unclaimed and watching him elect free agency. Baez would represent an across-the-board improvement over Goodrum, providing lights-out, frequently highlight-reel defense in addition to considerable power and baserunning skills for his position.

The 2020 campaign was a season to forget for Baez, but the end result of a roller-coaster 2021 season was a .265/.319/.494 batting line with 31 homers and 18 steals (in 23 tries) for the two-time All-Star and 2018 NL MVP runner-up. Generally speaking, Baez (who’ll turn 29 tomorrow) is a power-hitting but free-swinging shortstop whose penchant for putting the ball over the fence is at least somewhat mitigated by an anemic walk rate that typically lands him near the bottom of the league in on-base percentage. This year’s .319 OBP was actually the second-highest single-season career mark for Baez, who has drawn a free pass in just 4.8% of his 3255 MLB plate appearances.

That said, it’s worth pointing out that there were some positive strides shown by Baez following a trade from the Cubs to the Mets at the July 30 deadline. After whiffing in a whopping 36.3% of his plate appearances in Chicago, Baez cut that figure to a more tolerable (albeit still too lofty) 28.5% in Queens. He also walked at a 7% clip with the Mets — a mark that’s a good bit shy of the 8.8% league average but also well north of 4.7% mark he carried throughout his years with the Cubs. After a rocky run with the Cubs in 2021, Baez finished the season on a heater and posted a composite .299/.371/.515 batting line as a Met.

Inconsistent as Baez may be at the plate, it’s hard to argue with the bottom-line results at the end of the day. Even including 2020’s woeful season, Baez is a .270/.311/.508 hitter (113 wRC+) with 102 home runs over his past 1988 plate appearances, dating back to 2018. He’s one of baseball’s premier defenders — regardless of position.

Since Opening Day 2018, Baez ranks third among all Major League players with 52 Outs Above Average, per Statcast, and his 44 Defensive Runs Saved place him ninth among 4053 defenders who’ve taken the field. While the now-former incumbent Goodrum was a solid defender in hiss own right, Baez is a game-changer with the glove who’ll serve as a pronounced improvement to the Detroit defense.

The Mets were reportedly interested in retaining Baez, who is close friends with New York shortstop Francisco Lindor, but it now seems he’ll instead head to the Motor City and serve as one of the faces of a team looking to emerge from a rebuilding cocoon and announce its return to contention in the American League Central.

Detroit has spent most of the past five years in a prolonged rebuilding effort but has managed to stockpile an enviable farm system that now leaves the team on the precipice of turning the corner. Young starters Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning will be expected to team with Rodriguez in leading the starting staff, while 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson and 2019 No. 5 overall pick Riley Greene are both viewed as top-10 leaguewide prospects and potential lineup anchors.

That blossoming young core makes it easy for Detroit, a team that has previously trotted out Opening Day payrolls north of $200M, to spend heavily in free agency this winter. Miguel Cabrera is signed through the 2023 season, but the only player on the books beyond that point is the aforementioned Rodriguez. Roster Resource’s Jason Martinez projects a $104M payroll without Baez next season, and that’s before the likely non-tender of Matthew Boyd and his $7.3M projected salary (courtesy of MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz).

With that in mind, even if this is the last marquee move of the offseason for the Tigers — and, to be clear, there’s no indication that’s the case — the additions of Baez and Rodriguez clearly set the stage for a return to aggressive adding in Detroit. The Tigers will have one more high-end draft pick in 2022, but the goal for the team is clearly to shift into win-now mode, and the additions of both Baez and Rodriguez are notable steps in that direction. Baez has averaged a hefty 4.6 wins above replacement (per Baseball-Reference) per season over the past four years, even including that ugly 2020 campaign, and the Tigers will count on him for more of the same as a linchpin both in the lineup and on defense as they turn the page from a rebuild the fans are all too ready to leave in the rear-view mirror.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Free agent Javier Baez, Tigers have had recent contract talks

Free-agent shortstop Javier Baez and the Tigers have discussed a contract within the past few days, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports (via Twitter). ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that the Tigers are currently “focused” on Baez after previously talking to both Carlos Correa and Marcus Semien. It’s not the first time the...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Javier Baez, Mets reportedly 'apart on price' in contract negotiations

The Mets’ interest in re-signing Javier Baez reportedly didn’t end with the club’s agreement with Eduardo Escobar on Friday, yet Baez and the Mets are still “apart on price” in contract talks, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. With Starling Marte and Mark Canha also joining the roster, it would seem as though the Mets are already bolstering the lineup in the event that Baez doesn’t return, and their current focus on pitching upgrades could at least temporarily put an end to their efforts to land Baez or any other position players.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign one-time All-Star C Yan Gomes

Catcher Yan Gomes has agreed to a two-year, $13M deal to join the Chicago Cubs, pending a physical. The contract contains a $6M option for a third year, as well as $1M in performance bonuses available each year based on games started. Gomes is a client of Jet Sports Management.
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Al Avila
Person
Matt Manning
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Max Scherzer News

Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer reportedly feels strongly about who should be the team’s next manager. On Tuesday, Pat Raggazo of Inside the Mets reported Scherzer’s preference for who should lead New York’s clubhouse going forward. “[Per sources]… Max Scherzer has made it known that he prefers Buck Showalter to...
MLB
FanSided

Does signing Javier Baez make sense for the Texas Rangers?

Rumors continue to swirl around the Texas Rangers. Jon Morosi from MLB Tonight, indicated that “if the Rangers can’t sign Correa, Baez to Texas makes a lot of sense”. Here is a deep dive into Javier Baez, the player. Age: 29 in December. Drafted by Chicago Cubs, 2011, Round 1,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Avila Co#Major League Baseball#Goodrum
Yardbarker

Report: Javier Baez drawing significant interest from Tigers, Red Sox, Mets

With only a handful of days remaining before the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, MLB free agency is heating up. It certainly sounds like one big name could be poised to sign soon. Shortstop Javier Baez, one of the better players at the position on the market, is being...
MLB
theScore

Report: Tigers, Baez in contract talks

The Detroit Tigers and star free-agent shortstop Javier Baez have had contract talks over the past several days, a source told MLB.com's Jon Morosi. While his talks with the Tigers are continuing, there's no deal in place, and other teams remain in contention for his services, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets need to get deal done with Javier Baez

The New York Mets have done a tremendous job in overhauling their roster in just a day. In a sudden spate of energy, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, and Starling Marte all signed in New York over a few short hours. With those signings, the Mets are now reportedly looking to bolster their pitching staff.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox target Javier Baez lands six-year deal with Tigers

UPDATE (9:15 a.m. ET): Baez and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million, per MLB Network's Mark Feinsand and Jon Heyman. The Tigers, Red Sox and New York Mets were reported as the "main teams" pursuing Baez, a two-time All-Star who tallied 31 home runs and 87 RBIs last season in 138 games split between the Chicago Cubs and Mets.
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Javier Báez Close to Signing 6-Year Deal With Tigers, Carlos Correa Could Be Next

The Tigers have long been signaling a desire to go big this winter, acquiring Tucker Barnhart from the Reds and signing Eduardo Rodríguez to bolster their rotation. But their biggest splash will come soon as Jon Morosi reports they are close to a deal with Javier Báez that is expected to be for six years. This follows reports from last week that Detroit had zeroed in on Javy after previously speaking with Marcus Semien and Carlos Correa.
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox one of ‘main teams’ in on Javier Baez

Saturday’s reported Michael Wacha signing may just be the start for the Red Sox, as Chaim Bloom’s squad has been identified as the one of the three ‘main teams’ in on free agent shortstop Javier Baez, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. In addition to the Red Sox, Heyman linked...
MLB
The Detroit Free Press

How Detroit Tigers structured Javier Baez's six-year, $140 million deal

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez put pen to paper Wednesday in Lakeland, Florida, following the completion of his medical exams.  His six-year, $140 million contract is official. "There’s no secret that improving the middle of our infield was a top priority for us this offseason, and we’re thrilled to announce the addition of one of baseball’s...
MLB
ESPN

Detroit Tigers agree to multiyear deal with free-agent shortstop Javier Baez, source says

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $140 million deal with free-agent shortstop Javier Baez, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Tuesday. The deal also includes an opt-out, according to the source. It would be the second-largest free-agent deal in Tigers franchise history. (Prince Fielder signed a nine-year, $214 million deal with Detroit in January 2012.)
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Tigers Make a Risky, Yet Sensible Choice to Sign Javier Báez

Javier Báez did not enter this winter as the most hyped free-agent shortstop, or the most probable to get a monster deal, or the most obvious for a win-now contender. But he did enter as the most intriguing: How would teams assess Báez? The 28-year-old has some of the best defense in the game. He also has a streaky bat, a strikeout-heavy approach at the plate and big, existential questions about how his skill set will age. He’s both one of the most entertaining players in the game and one of the most frustrating to watch. So what could he receive in a market stuffed with other marquee shortstops?
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy