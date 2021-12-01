ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

'Significant' flaws: Partially built Beltway 8 Bridge over Houston Ship Channel will be demolished due to design errors

By Jay R. Jordan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris County commissioners voted Tuesday to demolish and rebuild parts of the under-construction Beltway 8 bridge over the Houston Ship Channel after the original designs were found to have "significant" flaws. The setback will cost the county $291 million, including $50 million to demolish some sections that have already been built,...

Turbo 101
6d ago

more wasted tax dollars. let the people choose the next contractor. we want to see the track record of the bidders. not city hall

15
Benjamin J Warfield
5d ago

I don’t like the idea that our tax dollars have been wasted but also I’m glad to know that they were man enough to own up to it was a problem and not let people use it and maybe have a collapse and fall into the ship channel with people on it

8
the hollerbeef
6d ago

291 million dollars gone to waste I make a 100 dollar mistake in my job and I'm fired

28
 

