ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

By Ariana Figueroa
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuDxV_0dBYLpvH00

WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal.

A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s.

“The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” she said. “I was one of the lucky ones. My life was not destroyed, and I didn’t die.”

Ruta was among the thousands of protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday as the justices heard oral arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that could pave the way to overturning abortion rights .

Supporters of abortion rights and abortion opponents jostled in front of the court on a sunny Washington morning, with temperatures in the 40s, waving signs, chanting and shouting through bullhorns. A man holding a huge “Hands off Roe!” sign positioned himself in front of a line of signs that advised “Trust Jesus” and “Jesus Saves from Hell.”

Those on opposite sides of the debate were separated more or less by barriers, and police circulated in the crowd and guarded the long flight of court steps, but the protest was peaceful.

Ruta said she strongly opposes attempts to change abortion law. “To turn back Roe after 50 years is just astounding,” she said. “This has nothing to do with life—it has everything to do with the oppression of women, because we’ve come too far to go backwards.”

Anne Perdue of Roanoke, Va., said she disagrees and believes that a pregnancy should be carried to full term and that the child should be put up for adoption. She said her faith believes that all life is sacred.

“I feel like God withdraws his favor from our nation when we shed innocent blood,” she said.

Perdue said that after she had her first child, she quickly got pregnant again and was pressured to consider having an abortion, but she decided against it.

“I believe there are too many options to abortions and that life is the choice,” she said.

But Dr. Nisha Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Atlanta’s Emory University said that much of the abortion care she provides her patients is due to medical complications experienced during a pregnancy, and an abortion becomes necessary.

“I take care of patients every day that they don’t find out until their second trimester ultrasound that their baby has a terrible genetic anomaly that is going to be lethal, and they need an abortion,” she said.

“I think we often talk about abortion like this isolated political issue, but for me as an abortion care provider, this is happening in real people’s lives, and I feel really strongly that the people I take care of every day are capable of making these decisions for themselves,” she added.

Some members of Congress also stopped by.

Democratic Reps. Judy Chu of California and Cori Bush of Missouri rallied with abortion rights supporters. Chu led the House effort to pass the “ Women’s Health Protection Act ” in September, which would codify Roe v. Wade into law. It has not passed the Senate.

Bush declined to comment, but held a sign in support of abortion rights.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.), said in a statement that the Supreme Court has the “responsibility to honor the Constitution, the law and this basic truth: every woman has the constitutional right to basic reproductive health care.”

“Mississippi’s radical abortion ban, part of a nationwide assault against women’s freedoms targeting in particular women of color and women from low-income communities, is brazenly unconstitutional and designed to destroy Roe v. Wade ,” she said.

Later in the protest, several buses arrived filled with students from Liberty University, a private evangelical college in Lynchburg, Va. Among them was Kate Jones, an 18-year-old from Pennsylvania.

Jones said she never had a strong stance on abortion until she began attending Liberty University earlier this year. Clutching a Bible close to her chest, she said as she started studying scripture, she noticed how everything comes back to life and the importance of it.

“If we stand for life, how can we stand for something that causes death and has brought so much hurt and pain into the world?” she said.

Jones said that she did not feel like she was at the Supreme Court to protest, but instead to pray for those in government, such as President Joe Biden and the Supreme Court justices, so that “they’re guided to the truth and that they make the right decision.”

Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, said that access to abortion is not only a Jewish issue, but also a racial, economic, health care and religious freedom issue.

“No one should be able to dictate one perception of when life begins in this country,” she said.

Katz, of Maryland, added that the Jewish faith does not share that belief.

“In our Torah, our sacred texts, says that abortion is not only permitted, but required at times, and so the only way we can have religious freedom and my ability to choose to have an abortion if I like, is if everyone can make their own health and moral informed decisions,” she said.

Katz said that there are religious groups whose members support abortion rights. The Pew Research Center found that religious groups with the highest percentages of members backing abortion rights included members of the Episcopal Church, the United Church of Christ and American Jews.

“Today’s Hanukkah, so I think there’s nothing more fitting than being here saying we’re fighting for our religious freedom during a holiday that’s all about fighting for our religious freedom,” Katz said.

The post Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Georgia Recorder

Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue has joined the race to become the state’s next governor, setting up a bruising primary against sitting Republican governor Brian Kemp before the eventual victor can challenge likely Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. “It will be like a cage match,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. “World heavyweight […] The post Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough now?

Families in Michigan will set an empty place at the table this holiday season in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High School in southeast Michigan that left four children dead and seven more injured. The deaths at Oxford last week came a little more than two weeks before the ninth anniversary of the […] The post Opinion: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough now? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
OXFORD, CT
Georgia Recorder

Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say

Democrats on the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee are encouraging President Joe Biden to take stronger action to limit oil and gas production, while Republicans said reducing domestic production would only increase global emissions from overseas suppliers. In a hearing last week after the U.S. Interior Department released a report that called for fiscal updates to the […] The post Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to complete a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to cleaning […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, DC
State
Mississippi State
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing potentially sweeping changes to the right to an abortion, after two hours of arguments Wednesday morning on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court’s conservatives, who hold a 6-3 majority, appeared through their questions to be sympathetic to Mississippi’s arguments that its […] The post U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Secretary of State sues Justice Department over voting records delay

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is suing the U.S. Justice Department over allegations that the federal agency failed to respond to records requests for communications with prominent liberal groups about overturning Georgia’s new election law. The U.S. District Court of Columbia District lawsuit accuses the agency of not complying in a timely manner after the […] The post Georgia Secretary of State sues Justice Department over voting records delay appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
U.S. POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON—A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states including Georgia by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
LOUISIANA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: Equality Act enshrines fundamental American values into law

It’s a momentous month for LGBTQ equality in Georgia. Earlier in the month, Augusta lawmakers voted unanimously to enact a nondiscrimination ordinance that will bring needed protections to LGBTQ people and other historically marginalized communities. Augusta is now the 14th municipality to provide nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people. And just hours after the Augusta vote, […] The post Opinion: Equality Act enshrines fundamental American values into law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Judy Chu
Person
Kate Jones
Georgia Recorder

Abrams entry in 2022 governor’s race puts pressure on Kemp, rest of GOP field

Stacey Abrams will make another run at the Georgia governor’s mansion in 2022, potentially setting the stage for a fiery rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp and testing how much Georgia’s political winds have truly shifted since her narrow loss in 2018. In an announcement video posted Wednesday to Abrams’ social media, she touted the voting […] The post Abrams entry in 2022 governor’s race puts pressure on Kemp, rest of GOP field appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Democrats risk losses at polls in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say

WASHINGTON — When paid family leave was briefly dropped from congressional Democrats’ massive social spending and climate bill earlier this fall, the outcry was swift. Women and caregivers suddenly were calling lawmakers and advocates, and they were sharing their own stories on social media in huge numbers, said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for […] The post Democrats risk losses at polls in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come

WASHINGTON — State health officials on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration’s plan to require private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests—though the officials also raised questions about whether the process will be burdensome. Making those tests more accessible will allow Americans to get results quickly and in the privacy […] The post At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Georgia Recorder

Racial motivation of Arbery’s murderers more explicit when case returns to court

Criminal law experts predict that when the three men convicted in Georgia state court over Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death stand trial in February on federal hate crime charges, the way prosecutors attempt to add new convictions is sure to focus more on racism as a motivation than last month’s trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael, along […] The post Racial motivation of Arbery’s murderers more explicit when case returns to court appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Protest Riot#The U S Supreme Court
Georgia Recorder

Paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more in Biden’s social policy bill could get cut

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill.  But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better […] The post Paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more in Biden’s social policy bill could get cut appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FOREIGN POLICY
Georgia Recorder

State lawmakers consider lifting raw milk restrictions to include humans

Raw milk can only be sold in Georgia as a pet product, but there is growing concern about how much of that unpasteurized – and largely unregulated – milk is being sloshed into a glass for human consumption. A legislative study committee has taken up the issue and is mulling potential legislation that would allow […] The post State lawmakers consider lifting raw milk restrictions to include humans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: How far will GOP state lawmakers go to use threatened power to extend power?

Change occurs very slowly, and then all at once. Certainly, that’s been the experience of Republicans in Gwinnett County. The suburban Atlanta county that had long been dominated by the GOP has almost overnight become Democratic. In the space of four years, for example — just one presidential election cycle — the county commission has […] The post Bookman: How far will GOP state lawmakers go to use threatened power to extend power? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Georgia Recorder

Poll suggests 2020 election denial could suppress GOP turnout in 2022

Despite zero evidence of any widespread fraud in the 2020 election, most Republicans believe next year’s midterms will not be counted fairly, according to a poll released this month by the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research. The new poll of Republican voters, conducted for CEIR by Echelon Insights, detail what Republicans believe about […] The post Poll suggests 2020 election denial could suppress GOP turnout in 2022 appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

JFK’s Thanksgiving wish: Be ‘humbly grateful’ for what brings us together

Fifty-eight years ago, on Nov. 4, 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed this Thanksgiving proclamation. Little more than two weeks later, on Nov. 22, 1963, he lost his life to an assassin’s bullet during a trip to Dallas, Texas. America is as divided as it has been lately and Kennedy’s wish that the nation unite around […] The post JFK’s Thanksgiving wish: Be ‘humbly grateful’ for what brings us together appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POTUS
Georgia Recorder

Biden opens oil reserve to relieve high gas prices—but it won’t be immediate

 As gasoline prices spiral ahead of the big holiday travel season, President Joe Biden authorized the release of a record 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Tuesday—complicating his administration’s goal to transition to cleaner energy sources.    In prepared remarks, Biden said he coordinated the release from the reserve, a complex of […] The post Biden opens oil reserve to relieve high gas prices—but it won’t be immediate appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POTUS
Georgia Recorder

Months after U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal, refugee resettlement effort sluggish

About 700 Afghan refugees have resettled in Georgia in the last several months and work continues to speed up the process of finding permanent homes for many more of them in the nation’s largest resettlement effort in four decades. The U.S. Department of State temporarily halted resettlement efforts from other parts of the world through […] The post Months after U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal, refugee resettlement effort sluggish appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
IMMIGRATION
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
364
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy