REEF Technology Inc., the largest operator of delivery kitchens, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired 2ndKitchen, a leader in virtual kitchens for hotels, offices, buildings, venues and other hospitality companies. REEF and 2ndKitchen’s existing businesses will be combined under the REEF brand, and will operate under REEF’s Hospitality division. Together, REEF and 2ndKitchen will expand their customer base and enable any business to be able to turn on food service without physical infrastructure and the associated expenses. The transaction strengthens REEF’s position in the fast-growing virtual restaurant space by connecting its portfolio of brands to more potential neighborhoods and customers.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO