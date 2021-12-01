ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big win.’ Coast hospital leaders relieved that courts blocked ‘divisive’ vaccine mandate

By Isabella Murray
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi leaders, health care officials and employees expressed relief Wednesday over a decision this week by a Louisiana federal judge that temporarily blocks a federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers. If enforced, the mandate would lead to the termination of a notable chunk of Mississippi Gulf Coast...

