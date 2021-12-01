ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a solo shopper at Costco on a budget. Here are 16 of the best seasonal items to buy right now.

By Savannah J. Frierson
 6 days ago

Costco has stocked up on goods for the holiday season.

  • I shop solo at Costco , and the chain has everything you need to prepare for the holidays and more.
  • Bulk packs of batteries, tape, and bows are good to keep on hand for prepping gifts.
  • The chocolate-hazelnut wafers and hot-chocolate bombs would pair well on a chilly evening.
Batteries will keep your devices powered all day and night.
You can also wrap them with gifts that don't include batteries.

In addition to accompanying the electronics you'll be gifting, batteries also give your remotes, clocks, and other devices renewed life.

Now's the perfect time to stock up for the next year. Plus you'll have them on hand in case you didn't read the label closely enough to see that "batteries are not included."

A 40-pack of AAA Duracell batteries is $17.

Fill your house with the soft glow of the season with these flameless candles.
These LED candles come with a remote control.

These LED wax candles mimic flickering flames with a drastically reduced risk of fire.

Set these remote-controlled candles around your home to create natural, ambient light you can turn on and off from a distance.

Gerson's six-pack of LED candles costs $40.

Light your outdoor space with these multicolored pathway markers.
These LED pathway markers can glow in eight colors.

These color-changing, remote-controlled pathway markers can bring holiday cheer to you and your guests.

Place these around your driveway or porch to provide festive light outside of your home.

This six-piece set of Sylvania's LED pathway markers costs $42.

These LED glass trees take up less space than the real alternative.
These LED glass trees come in a pack of two.

Coming in a set of two, these indoor, LED glass trees can function as your holiday centerpiece or festive complements to your other decorations.

You can add some ribbons and bows for extra festiveness or display them as they are to let their elegance shine.

These LED glass trees also feature on and off timers and cost $75.

Tape is crucial for gift wrapping.
These packs of Scotch tape come with six rolls.

Even for those of us who are go-to gift-baggers, some things just have to be wrapped. But tape is easy to forget about until the moment you need it most.

Luckily, Costco has everyone covered , from expert gift wrappers to those who need several attempts and a note that reminds the recipient, "It's the thought that counts."

A six-pack of Scotch Magic and GiftWrap tape costs $12.49.

Regardless of if you wrap or bag gifts, bows are a must.
These gift bows come with easy-peel sticker backings for simple application.

Coming in many sizes and colors, this 50-count of bows should be enough for your gifting needs this holiday season and beyond.

Sporting easy-peel sticker backings, Kirkland's 50-count of bows costs $8.79.

This festive decoration brings the winter wonderland indoors.
This decorative set costs under $50.

This three-piece indoor decoration features two reindeer and an evergreen tree and offers a reminder of pristine, snowy days.

If you're looking to show off your holiday cheer beyond the typical garland and wreaths, snag this set for $47.

This electric folding bike could help you achieve your New Year's resolution.
This electric bike costs about $340.

Getting more active is a popular New Year's resolution , so gifting this Jetson Bolt Pro electric folding bike to yourself or a loved one could be a great way to get started.

The bike has a range of 15 miles and a top speed of 15 mph, so you can zip your way through your neighborhood or town with ease. Plus it has a pedal-assist feature, so you can get where you're going without having to pedal once you've had enough activity for the day.

This Jetson Bolt Pro electric bike sells for $340 at Costco.

Ibuprofen is good to keep on hand, especially during stressful times.
The holiday season can be nonstop.

As wonderful as the holiday season is, it can also be pretty stressful, so headaches , illnesses, and minor strains and sprains are bound to happen.

Stock up on painkillers for the season and beyond. You never know when you or a loved one might need them.

Kirkland's ibuprofen comes with two 500-count containers and costs $10.

These thermal socks are perfect for cozy days and nights.
These socks can help keep your feet warm.

Available in men's and women's sizes, these thermal socks will keep your feet toasty all day.

These would also make great stocking stuffers or gifts, and a three-pack costs $10.

Pirouline's chocolate-hazelnut wafers are great on their own or in a festive drink.
This container of Pirouline chocolate-hazelnut wafers is 40 ounces.

Pirouline's crème-filled chocolate-hazelnut wafers are sweet and flaky, so they make a perfect grab-and-go treat.

They're especially great paired with hot chocolate on chilly winter nights.

This 40-ounce container of wafers costs $7.

These festive hot-chocolate bombs come in five tasty flavors.
Each pack comes with strawberry, cinnamon, salted-caramel, s'mores, and milk-chocolate bombs.

Bom Bombs' hot-chocolate bombs are an absolute delight .

Simply pour hot milk over the bomb, and the hollow ball of chocolate will crack open to reveal marshmallows inside.

Each pack of 20 has five flavors — strawberry, cinnamon, salted caramel, s'mores, and milk chocolate —and costs $18.69.

Eggnog is a holiday staple.
You can also use eggnog in cooking.

This traditional — and apparently divisive — beverage is a must-have for the holiday season.

If you don't like drinking eggnog, you can still use it in holiday culinary adventures, like French toast .

Snag a half-gallon bottle for $4.59.

This prewrapped gift basket is full of tasty treats.
Each pack comes with two tiers.

Filled with many sample-size treats, this gift basket is a great way to introduce loved ones to myriad foodie delights . Plus it's already wrapped.

With two baskets' worth of treats in one gift, there are plenty of goodies for everyone to try and share this holiday season.

This two-tier metal gift basket costs $60.

Acid reducers are good to have on hand.
Costco sells esomeprazole-magnesium capsules.

The holidays are certainly a time when we're prone to eat more than usual, so these acid reducers could help you enjoy the festivities without feeling it too much.

Kirkland's esomeprazole-magnesium capsules come in three 14-packs and cost $13.

These Danish-cookie tins are great to keep or gift.
A four-pack of tins costs about $13.

These tins of Danish butter cookies work as both holiday treats to enjoy yourself and as gifts to give to those folks who you just don't know what to get.

This four count of tins costs $13.

