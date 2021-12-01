Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: AUD/JPY

Summary: Fears over Omicron, the new variant that raised panic on the financial markets over the weekend subsided. One of the world’s premier biopharmaceutical companies, Pfizer, announced that it was testing a vaccine for the new variant. US President Joe Biden sought to calm Americans saying in a speech that the variant was a cause for concern, not panic, and that the US would not face shutdowns or lockdowns. Market volumes, which had thinned out due to the long US Thanksgiving weekend holiday picked up which steadied risk appetite. The VIX Index, a measure of market uncertainty which is reflected by the level of volatility dropped 11% to 22.90 (28.87 yesterday). In FX, the Dollar rebounded against the haven sought Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc. USD/JPY settled at 113.67 in late New York from 113.35 while the USD/CHF pair rose to 0.9235 (0.9195). Risk FX leader, the Australia Dollar rallied back to 0.7135 after traders sold the Battler to an overnight low of 0.7113. Sterling dipped to close at 1.3305 (1.3340). The Euro slid further against the Greenback to 1.1282 (1.1322). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies the Greenback finished little changed. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) steadied to 6.3880 from 6.3970 yesterday. The Greenback settled at 1.3700 Singapore Dollars (1.3720) while the USD/THB pair rallied to 33.70 from 33.50. Global treasury prices eased while bond yields climbed. The US 10-year note yield rose 5 basis points to 1.52% from 1.47%. Germany’s 10-year Bund rate was last at -0.32% (-0.34% yesterday). UK 10-year Gilt yields climbed 4 basis points to 0.86%.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO