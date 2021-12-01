Acclaimed local restaurant owner will open a new spot in OTR

There's a new budding concept coming to OTR. Jean-François Flechet, owner of the local favorite Taste of Belgium, is set to open Fuel on Vine Street.

Fuel is Flechet's ghost kitchen concept . Ghost kitchens are typically restaurants without an attached dining area. Fuel has been operating since March out of Flechet's Taste of Belgium location in OTR. Inside the healthy takeout restaurant, you'll find an online/in-person concept that will allow you to order a customized bowl from a digital kiosk.

"We're very excited to bring Fuel out of the ghost kitchen world and into a life with a brick-and-mortar location," Flechet said. "Our goal was to create a new lifestyle restaurant where customers can choose healthier food options without a bunch of fillers like rice. At Fuel, the entire menu is inspired by nutrition and full of delicious Fuel for your body."

Located at 1218 Vine Street , Fuel is just a block from its sister restaurant, Taste of Belgium. Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) leases both spots.

"We're excited to be partnering with Jean-François Flechet once again," Lindzie Gunnels, senior commercial leasing officer with 3CDC said. "Taste of Belgium has been a staple of the OTR dining scene for a decade now, and we fully expect Fuel to replicate that success."

The grab-and-go restaurant will also offer catering services and is working to get a liquor license for to-go alcohol. The plan is to open within the next few weeks. Hours have not been finalized. There will be a grand opening event, but the date is yet to be determined.

