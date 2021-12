LAWTON, MI — A simple trip to the drug store at the age of 18 would change Garth Prindle’s life forever. Prindle was born and raised on a farm outside of Lawton, a Van Buren County village of fewer than 2,000 people that he still calls home 80 years later. He was headed into town one early December day in 1941 on nothing more than a routine errand.

