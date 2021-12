The Indiana Pacers could soon be taking a stick of dynamite to their roster. Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Pacers are moving towards a “substantial” rebuild and are expected to open up trade conversations around their top veterans. The Pacers are said to be receptive to trading guard Caris LeVert and either forward Domantas Sabonis or center Myles Turner. The report adds that 87-year-old owner Herb Simon, who has always demanded that the Pacers put out the best possible product on the floor, is now onboard with the idea of a rebuild.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO