Movie theater chain reports COVID-era record ticket sales for kids

PLANO, Texas — Cinemark reports strong ticket sales for kids at its theaters Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, the highest the movie theater chain has seen since the pandemic started.

Cinemark attributes the ticket sales increase to the many family-friendly films premiering during the holiday season. Movies like “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, “Encanto” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” drew large audiences over Thanksgiving week.

The movie theater chain said the milestone shows families are ready to return to theaters and see films on the big screen. October was Cinemark’s highest grossing box office month in the COVID era.

According to CNBC, 2021 overall movie ticket sales have far surpassed 2020 sales, but still lag significantly behind 2019 ticket sales.

Upcoming movies expected to draw more families to theaters include “Sing 2″, “Minions: Rise of Gru” and Pixar’s “Lightyear”.

Green Country’s Cinemark movie theaters are located in south Tulsa near 71st and highway 169, and in Broken Arrow near Kenosha and County Line Road.

