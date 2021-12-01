1 arrested, 1 wanted after rolling shootout on highway in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was arrested and another is wanted in Robeson County after a rolling shootout between two cars driving on the highway Sunday afternoon, a news release said.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of U.S. 301 in St. Pauls around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The victims said the car they were in was driving near Bell Road when people in two different vehicles began shooting at each other, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims said their car was hit by crossfire several times as the people in the other two cars were shooting at each other as they drove down the highway.

Dylan Sirmans, 20, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He was given a $500,000 secured bond.

Tymele McCrae faces the same charges and is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

