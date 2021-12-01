ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The omicron variant has now reached the United States

By Matthew Rozsa
Salon
Salon
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKiBm_0dBYJ53i00

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reached the United States.

The virulent coronavirus strain, which was first detected in South Africa, was confirmed to have arrived in California via a person who had recently visited that country. According to President Joe Biden's health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, the individual was fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot, meaning that theirs constitutes a breakthrough case. (Fauci added that policymakers may need to redefine what it means to be fully vaccinated.)

This person only displayed mild symptoms, which are now improving, and has self-quarantined since being diagnosed. Everyone who had close contact with that individual has tested negative, although the patient continues to test positive.

Speaking to the American public last week about the omicron variant, Biden closed America's borders to countries where the variant had been identified, urged fully vaccinated Americans to get booster shots so they could protect themselves, and pleaded with those who were not vaccinated to change that. He also suggested that the international community address the problem of vaccine inequality, noting that no one will be safe from outbreaks if only citizens of affluent countries have unfettered access to inoculations.

"The United States has already donated more vaccines to other countries than every other country combined," Biden claimed. "It is time for other countries to match America's speed and generosity."

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

The omicron variant is alarming to medical experts because B.1.1.529 (omicron's formal name) has 50 mutations, 32 of which are in the spike protein. That protein, so-named because it constitutes the spikes that stick out of the virus' central sphere like spines on a sea urchin, helps SARS-CoV-2 viruses enter your cells and cause infections. Since mRNA vaccines work by helping the immune system identify SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins, any mutations to the spike protein could help coronaviruses evade the vaccines. This is why other strains with these mutations have also been labeled as "variants of concern."

The omicron strain also has new mutations, including one that may make it more effective at infecting cells. Another study (which has yet to be peer reviewed) points out that omicron shares a mutation with alpha and mu that might help the virus replicate more quickly.

"The 32 mutations across the spike protein doesn't mean that it evades immunity, but it is the most [mutations] we've seen," Dr. Monica Gandhi, infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California–San Francisco, told Salon yesterday. "In one region in South Africa, cases [of omicron] are going up really fast — it's really just dominating the screens there — and that made some people say, 'it looks like this is really transmissible' because we thought that delta was the pinnacle of being transmissible right now."

In addition to the vaccine inequity caused by unequal vaccine access internationally, new COVID-19 outbreaks and mutations have also been facilitated by the fact that many people who have access to vaccines refuse to get them. Biden announced a round of vaccine mandates in September as a means of closing that gap.

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday early indications suggested the Covid-19 Omicron variant was not worse than prior strains, and was possibly milder, while cautioning it would take weeks to judge its severity. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. 
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
SFGate

‘Preposterous!’ Fauci Fires Back at Sen. Ron Johnson’s Claim He ‘Overhyped’ AIDS and Covid

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wisc.) absurd assertion that Fauci “overhyped” both the AIDS crisis and Covid-19 pandemic, saying the senator’s claim is “preposterous.”. “How do you respond to something as preposterous as that?” the doctor asked incredulously. “Overhyping AIDS? It’s killed over 750,000 Americans and 36...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#The United States#Americans#The Vulgar Scientist
Cleveland.com

New federal measures announced to fight COVID-19; study suggests omicron more likely to cause reinfection: Coronavirus update for Dec. 3, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – President Joe Biden announced new measures to address the new omicron variant, and a new study suggests that omicron is three times more likely to cause reinfection than previous COVID-19 variants. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Pfizer vaccine shown to give partial protection against omicron variant in early studies

Pfizer’s vaccine provides some protection from the new omicron variant but it has managed to escape it partially, according to an early study conducted in South Africa.The research also found that a third dose may add to the protection of the vaccine against the highly mutated variant.Meanwhile, the United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that the omicron variant is “clearly highly transmissible”, but is “almost certainly” not more severe than delta.On Tuesday, new leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Chicago

Omicron COVID Variant: What Chicago Health Officials Are Telling People What To Expect

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported that the Chicago resident was a known contact of someone else with a confirmed Omicron case who visited Chicago. The Chicago resident was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had a booster dose. The resident did not require hospitalization, is improving, and has been self-isolating since their symptoms began. While information on Omicron is still coming in, there are other matters including its impact on kids and how we should all be handling cold-like symptoms this...
CHICAGO, IL
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy