ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

1 St. Louis County officer killed, 1 injured in car crash

New Haven Register
 6 days ago

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County police...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden tries to tamp down tensions with Putin call

President Biden issued an explicit warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to not invade Ukraine as Washington seeks to reduce tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. U.S. officials said Biden told Putin that Russia would suffer economic consequences if it launched a military incursion into Ukraine, while offering the option to de-escalate through diplomatic channels with the United States and other European countries.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel threatens Meadows with contempt

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Accuser testifies Ghislaine Maxwell told her she 'had a great body for Epstein and his friends.' She was 14.

(CNN) — Carolyn said she was just 14 years old when she began to go to Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida, two or three times per week in the early 2000s. On one visit, Carolyn was setting up a massage room for Epstein when his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell came into the room. Maxwell touched Carolyn's breasts, hips and butt, and commented that she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends," according to Carolyn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday it will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s relationship with...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
newsnationnow.com

School district declines Michigan AG offer to probe Oxford shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office won’t be the agency to conduct a school district’s third-party investigation into the events at Oxford High School that occurred before last week’s school shooting that left four students dead. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Police#Ap
The Associated Press

Saudi suspect in Khashoggi killing arrested in France

PARIS (AP) — A suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested Tuesday in France, according to a French judicial official. The official said the suspect was being held on the basis of a Turkish arrest warrant. He requested not being named in accordance with the French justice system’s customary practices.
WORLD
CBS News

Instagram CEO to testify before Senate committee on safety of teen users

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will discuss steps the popular photo sharing app is taking to keep teenage users safe on the platform during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The testimony, Mosseri's first...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy