Promising to take "aggressive action" to end HIV in the U.S., President Joe Biden on Worlds Aids Day on Wednesday announced a 3-year roadmap to help reduce new HIV transmissions in the U.S. by 90% by 2030. And he did so by being the first U.S. president to link systemic racism and other discrimination directly to the prolonged HIV epidemic.

