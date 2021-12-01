ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Taysom Hill will start against Cowboys on Thursday night

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his news conference Tuesday, Sean Payton didn’t commit to Taysom Hill starting at quarterback Thursday night. Payton, though, apparently has seen enough this week to know Hill is good to go. Hill was a full participant in all...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

Saints tie Cowboys on Taysom Hill touchdown throw to Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Taysom Hill injured his throwing hand on the Saints’ third possession. He looked as good as new on the next drive. Hill, who didn’t miss a snap, went 3-for-4 for 60 yards on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey on a deep...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s not a secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end fairly soon. Where he’ll end up next remains a mystery, though. Garoppolo has been efficient for the 49ers this season, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,342 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His trade value has certainly increased over the past few weeks, which is great news for 49ers general manager John Lynch.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

5 Numbers You Need to Know: It Is Time for the Saints to Start Taysom Hill

Five numbers that will make you doomy and gloomy, with a hint of sunshine on the horizon after the Saints’ 40-29 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday in Philadelphia, Saints’ starting quarterback Trevor Siemian ran into the end zone in the fourth quarter for a rushing touchdown. The score was Siemian’s second rushing touchdown in his entire six-year career (2015-2021). On the other hand, in a career two-year shorter (2017-2021), Taysom Hill has scored 14 rushing touchdowns to date. What does that have to do with anything you say? Well, allow me to expand: On Sunday, the Saints saw the impact of a running quarterback when they faced Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, who while passing for just 147 yards, rushed 18 times for 69 yards and had three rushing touchdowns in a 40-29 blowout victory against New Orleans. Hurts made the usually stout Saints’ run defense look like mere mortals, lost between focusing on either Hurts or on the actual running backs the Eagles lined up in various run-pass-option plays. This is a dimension that Hill would bring to the Saints’ offense that Siemian simply cannot. New Orleans has lost its last three games in a row, all of them started by Trevor Siemian, who has led a lethargic offense, one that seemingly only wakes up once down by two scores or more in the fourth quarter, when the other team is playing prevent-defense to bleed the clock. It is high time for the Saints to try something else at the quarterback position, and that move, I believe, should be to start Taysom Hill as soon as the Thanksgiving home-game against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
neworleanssun.com

Report: Skidding Saints moving to Taysom Hill at QB

The New Orleans Saints are planning a switch to Taysom Hill at starting quarterback this week, NFL Network reported Monday. Hill is taking first-team reps in practice and is likely to start Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, per the report. Trevor Siemian, who has started the past four games, is taking No. 2 reps.
NFL
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Drew Brees
WWL

Report: Taysom Hill appears poised to take over as Saints starting quarterback

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints appear to be ready to make a change to ignite a fire under what has been a middling, if not futile offense over the last few weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon that the Saints are "very likely" to make a change at quarterback for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, with Taysom Hill taking over as starter. Hill will relieve Trevor Siemian, who has started each of the last four games for the Black and Gold, compiling a record of 0-4, throwing nine touchdowns and three interceptions with a completion percentage of 57.8% and a cumulative quarterback rating of 85.5.
NFL
numberfire.com

Rapoport: Taysom Hill in line to start for Saints in Week 13

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is "in line" to start Week 13's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Hill practiced in full all week despite a plantar fascia issue and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Cowboys. He is reportedly in line to start, with Trevor Siemian moving into the backup role. Our models expect Hill to complete 19.72 passes on 31.5 attempts against Dallas and handle 6.9 rushing attempts.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Taysom Hill again positioned to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

If ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ assumes the position of starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night against Dallas in the Caesars Superdome, he'll do so possibly as a little lesser version of himself, but trusting that he can be effective nonetheless. Hill partially tore his plantar fascia after catching...
NFL
Courier-Express

Taysom Hill

METAIRIE, La. - All signs are pointing toward Taysom Hill being the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
NFL
FanSided

Sean Payton still unsure if Taysom Hill will start at QB this week

The New Orleans Saints are yet again delaying an important quarterback decision up until the last minute. This time, the decision revolves around Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. NFL’s Ian Rapoport suggested that the Saints were poised to make a quarterback change after Hill took first-team reps in practice a...
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence officially activated from IR, will start vs. Saints on 'Thursday Night Football'

DeMarcus Lawrence is back, and he's starving. The All-Pro defensive end hasn't played a snap since the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having suffered a fractured foot in preparation for Week 2. Immediately placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair the injury, Lawrence was designated to return from IR last week and now that he's ramped up fully in practice, he's officially been activated to the Cowboys roster -- the team announced -- and will start when they take on the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football".
NFL
fantasypros.com

Alvin Kamara (knee) reportedly ruled out Thursday night vs. Cowboys

According to sources, Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will not play Thursday night vs. the Cowboys. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) It won’t be official until the inactives are reported tonight around 6:45 PM ET, but it looks like the Saints will be without their star running back against the Cowboys. Mark Ingram II is set to return to the lineup after missing the team’s Week 12 game. The week before that, Ingram totaled 18 carries and eight targets for 113 total yards. He makes for a high-end RB2 tonight as a result of his projected usage.
NFL
WLOX

Report: Taysom Hill to play tore tendon in finger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will not need surgery on his finger and will play through his injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Team doctors, according to Schefter, deemed the injury was not as severe as Russell Wilson’s finger injury earlier in the season. The latest report...
NFL
FanSided

Taysom Hill discusses his injury following Week 13 loss to Cowboys

Taysom Hill made his first start of the 2021 season after losing the quarterback job to Jameis Winston over the summer. The start came as a result of Trevor Siemian struggling and many New Orleans Saints fans — myself included — felt like Hill could give the Saints a much-needed spark.
NFL
thespun.com

Taysom Hill Has Honest Reaction To His Performance vs. Cowboys

It was a rough performance from New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill against the Dallas Cowboys last night to be sure. Speaking to the media, Hill addressed his performance, which included four interceptions (one of which was a pick six). Hill admitted that he made it tougher for his team to win with the way he played yesterday.
NFL
fox8live.com

Overtime Podcast #262 - Taysom Hill’s effort comes up short against Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fighting an uphill battle once again, the Saints came up short against the Cowboys, 27-17. Quarterback Taysom Hill showed why the Saints started him at quarterback, but also showed some of his negative tendencies as well. To be fair, Hill was asked to do just about everything to move the ball and didn’t have many healthy starters lining up next to him.
NFL

