State Sen. Mona Das, D-Kent, announced she is running for reelection to the 47th legislative district. “I’m running again because I want kids growing up in our community to have the same opportunities that I had,” Das said in the Dec. 3 release. “I want them to want to be part of our community in South King County, to grow up, go to school, work and raise a family right here. I want them to want to give back to our community the way I have felt so compelled to serve South King County.”

KENT, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO