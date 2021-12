We always hear the same advice when it comes to getting healthier—exercise regularly, eat lots of fruits and vegetables, and avoid junk food when possible. However, depending on your own personal conditions and health history, it may not be that simple. It’s important to eat a wide variety of healthy foods, but even foods that are “healthy” can have a negative impact on your body. Particularly if you struggle with bloating and inflammation, there are lots of vegetables that may seem like an important addition to your diet, but should actually be avoided.

NUTRITION ・ 5 DAYS AGO