ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Man undergoes heart surgery, wins $1M prize from lottery ticket in get-well card

By WWLP Digital First, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJ0eJ_0dBYIALt00

ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. ( WWLP ) – If health is wealth, a Massachusetts man is doubly blessed after November heart surgery led to a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Alexander McLeish, of Attleborough, claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game on November 26, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery . Alexander chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?

A friend bought Alexander a get-well card with three scratch tickets after he had open-heart surgery earlier in November. When he scratched the “Your Letters” section of the winning ticket, the letters revealed his initials, A, W, M. The ticket also showed the word “heart” at the bottom row of the winning ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taj8X_0dBYIALt00
“As if that wasn’t enough of a positive omen, the word that appeared on the bottom row of his winning puzzle was “HEART.” (Massachusetts State Lottery)

His ticket was purchased at Quickeez Beer, Wine and Convenience Store located at 60 North Main St. in Carver, where the retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” is a $20 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
myrtlebeachonline.com

Man mistakenly buys two NC lottery tickets with same numbers — and wins two big prizes

A North Carolina man accidentally bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers — but the mistake paid off. Scotty Thomas, a 49-year-old dump truck operator from Fayetteville, was in bed watching a basketball game when he couldn’t remember if he had already bought a “Lucky for Life” lottery ticket for the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
LOTTERY
fox10phoenix.com

$1M winning lottery ticket sold at Glendale Walmart store

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Check your tickets! Someone could be a million dollars richer if they claim their winning lottery ticket. The Arizona Lottery says a $1 million winning ticket for The Pick jackpot on Dec. 4 was sold at the Walmart located near 67th and Peoria avenues. The winning numbers...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WPMI

After open heart surgery, man wins $1 million prize in lottery

(WJAR) — After having open heart surgery earlier this month, a Massachusetts man won a $1 million prize on an instant lottery ticket. In a press release Monday, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said Alexander McLeish won the cash in the state's "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" instant ticket game. McLeish recently...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts Lottery#Heart Surgery#The Lottery#Quickeez Beer#Nexstar Media Inc
okcfox.com

After open heart surgery, man wins $1 million prize in lottery

(WJAR) — After having open heart surgery earlier this month, a Massachusetts man won a $1 million prize on an instant lottery ticket. In a press release Monday, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said Alexander McLeish won the cash in the state's "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" instant ticket game. McLeish recently...
LOTTERY
WLOS.com

After open heart surgery, man wins $1 million prize in lottery

(WJAR) — After having open heart surgery earlier this month, a Massachusetts man won a $1 million prize on an instant lottery ticket. In a press release Monday, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said Alexander McLeish won the cash in the state's "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" instant ticket game. McLeish recently...
LOTTERY
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy