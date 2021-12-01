Local doctor receives national recognition in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– An important award was given to a local doctor in Princeton on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Princeton Community Hospital’s Dr. David Mullins was the recipient of the 2021 Cancer Liaison Physician Outstanding Performance Award. Dr. Mullins was nominated secretly out of 80 other nominations in the country. Mullins told 59News what this award means to him and how it will impact the community:

“The patients in this area should be able to look at and say that this facility is following the same programs and practices that the big names in cancer are going through that this is something they should be proud of their local community is able to do,” Dr. Mullins said.

Dr. Mullins thanked his hospital community and Princeton Community Hospital CEO Karen Bowling for the award.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.