Accidents

2 dead after semi tips, catches fire on I-70 WB to I-435 SB

By Hailey Godburn
 6 days ago
Two people are dead after a semi tipped Wednesday afternoon and caught fire on the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 435.

The exit remained closed for hours after the crash and fire.

Police said the tractor trailer exited from westbound I-70 onto the ramp to I-435 South just after 4 p.m.

The driver reportedly lost control and the rig went off the left side of the road and tipped over, according to police.

Fire broke out and flames covered the truck's cab.

The two occupants of the truck died at the scene, police said.

The trailer was carrying containers of epoxy.

Police said those containers were not burned in the fire.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Comments / 7

Yvonne Morales
5d ago

condolences to the families of the two occupants 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
12
