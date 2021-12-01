ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

First confirmed case of COVID-19 omicron in U. S. found in California

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The White House announced on Wednesday that the first case of COVID-19 omicron variant in the United States has been confirmed in California. “This is...

www.jacksonvilleprogress.com

Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Fauci assesses Omicron strain's degree of severity

Even as President Joe Biden's administration has banned travel from eight African nations because of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci has apparently downplayed the new strain's virulence. "Though it's too early to really make any definitive statements about it thus far, it does not...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Phoenix pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix paused implementation Tuesday of a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the 14,000 workers in the nation’s fifth largest city, just hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a mandate for those employed by federal contractors. The pause was announced shortly...
PHOENIX, AZ
News 12

New US travel restrictions begin today due to omicron variant

The omicron variant has the attention of the world and it is prompting travel restrictions across it, including for people heading to the U.S. Cases of the coronavirus variant omicron have now been identified in almost 20 states and that’s prompted federal officials to tighten air travel regulations. Travelers heading...
TRAVEL
