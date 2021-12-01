ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

UNICEF celebrates 75 years of life saving work and The Forum kicks-off the Holidays

By Doug Kolk, Romeo Escobar
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSUbx_0dBYHJGD00

Celebrities came out in support of UNICEF’s 75 years of life saving work and The Forum kicked off the holidays with Jack Daniel’s lighting of their holiday barrel in support of military families.

For more information on UNICEF, click here . For more information on The Forum, Click here . For more information on Jack Daniel’s click here .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

St. Vincent Meals on Wheels needs help this holiday season

Veronica Dover, executive director of St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, joined us live with information on the organization and how they need help this holiday season. Visit St. Vincent Meals on Wheels’ website for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 5, 2021.
CHARITIES
KTLA.com

Make-A-Wish Wednesday: Meet wish kid Cole and his family

Three-year-old wish kid Cole and his family joined us live to talk about how Make-A-Wish helped grant his wish. For more information on ways to help Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, visit wish.org/socal or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

Annual Holiday gift and toy drive kick-off

A holiday gift and toy drive is underway to support families in Cotati, Penngrove and Rohnert Park. For over 23 years, this holiday gift and toy drive has grown not only in popularity but also in partnership with others to help fill needs in our communities. The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati working together with the Rancho Adobe Fire District, the Cotati Police Department, Cotati City Employees, Rancho Cotati Rotary Club, Rotary Satellite Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati Twilight, Rotary Interact and Rotaract members, the Rohnert Park Chapter of Realtors, and the community at large work toward fulfilling the needs of those families in need of a little help.
COTATI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#The Forum#Nexstar Media Inc
merrimacknewspaper.com

Annual Celebration of Light and Hope Kicks Off the Holiday Season at Merrimack

Merrimack College holds many beloved traditions during the year. Some come as the season changes and others are sparked by the cold weather creeping up behind us. The Celebration of Light and Hope is one of the college’s annual holiday events to kick-off the holiday season with spirit. The event...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
simivalleyacorn.com

Celebrating a life saved

It was Doug Herder’s second day on the job at the Simi Valley Family YMCA. He had just arrived to work when he suddenly lost consciousness and fell to the floor. He was without a pulse, wasn’t breathing and his eyes were fixed and dilated. Because of quick action by...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS Boston

‘Historically Low Level Of Blood’: Red Cross Looking For Donors This Holiday Season

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — To help fill a historically low blood supply, the American Red Cross is offering an incentive to anyone who wants to give this holiday season. The Red Cross says there is an urgent need for people to roll up their sleeves and give blood. Their blood supply is the lowest it has been in ten years. “This has been a crazy time, right now, the Red Cross is seeing a historically low level of blood supply,” explained Kelly Isenor of the Red Cross MA. With the holidays coming up, the Red Cross anticipates the supply to drop even more. “That week...
CHARITIES
culturemap.com

UNICEF at 75 in Houston - A Celebration of 75 Years of UNICEF

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. UNICEF USA will host UNICEF at 75 to celebrate UNICEF's historic 75th year of lifesaving work. Funds raised at the event will support UNICEF’s mission to relentlessly pursue an equitable world for every child. The evening will feature a short film showcasing UNICEF’s vital work from the past, present, and future.
HOUSTON, TX
KTLA.com

Best pie weights

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pie weights are a little-known baking tool that can help you produce the perfect pie crust. They allow you to bake a flaky, golden pie crust without a wet or soggy bottom. While not every pie will need pie weights, it’s a good idea to have them on hand just in case.
RECIPES
KTLA.com

Home-decor checklist for the holidays

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which home-decor checklist for the holidays is best?. Lights, ornaments, stockings, candles, tableware and more — it’s time to stock up on all of the items that will cover your home in festive holiday decor, inside and out. Here’s everything you need.
SHOPPING
KTLA.com

S8 Ep. 3 The One Where Rachel Tells… | Friends with Friends podcast

In this recap episode, Rachel finally tells Ross he’s the father of her baby, and he doesn’t take it well. Monica and Chandler go on their honeymoon, while Phoebe and Joey break down their door for some lasagna. Friends with Friends on Instagram. Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram. Vanessa Martinez on...
TV SERIES
KTLA.com

Best white homecoming dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Football games, tailgating and the chill of fall are all signs that homecoming is just around the corner. Whether you’re looking for a one-time fancy frock or want to invest in a dress that you can wear for years to come, a white homecoming dress will help you project elegance and simplicity.
APPAREL
KTLA.com

Best industrial table lamp

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While many view decor as a way to soften an interior space with gentle colors and finished surfaces, some prefer the hard edges and basic nature of appliances made from aged wood, unfinished metal and oxidized hardware. Industrial table lamps, designed to mimic those previously built for utilitarian lighting purposes, are an example of yesterday’s simple functionality transforming into today’s modern fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTLA

KTLA

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy