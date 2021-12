MORGANTOWN — A vote of no confidence in West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed failed Monday. WVU’s Faculty Senate struck down a non-binding resolution during a Monday afternoon meeting. Only 20 senate members voted in support of the no confidence vote, with 103 voting against. Gee has served as the university’s president since 2014, while Reed was elevated to her current role in 2019 after serving as the dean of WVU’s Reed College of Media for 15 years.

