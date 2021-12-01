ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Townscaper has a generous demo that runs in your browser

By Graham Smith
rockpapershotgun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTownscaper is a delightful toy and only costs £4.79/€5 from Steam. Maybe you really want to play it on work computers, though, so here you go: a Townscaper web demo playable right in your browser. Townscaper is about pulling little towns from the sea. You...

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

Twinfinite

Beautiful City-Builder Game Townscaper Now Has a Free Web Demo

Townscaper is easily one of the most beautiful games to have released this year. It sports a lovely Venetian-themed setting, where your little buildings and hamlets are surrounded entirely by water. Players click around to build new structures and construct little cities, and the fresh watercolor palette just adds to the relaxing charm of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The most pleasant game of 2021 is now playable in your browser

Townscaper, the game where you poke little buildings into existence, is now available to play for free in your browser. The browser version scales the available space down to a more manageable level than its Steam counterpart, but contains the same procedurally generated towns. Developer Oskar Stålberg used the Unity...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Build the town of your dreams in Townscaper on Xbox and Game Pass

Just fancy kicking back without worrying about the world around you, instead creating your own virtual offering that you could just hop to jump into? Townscaper is that game – and it’s available on Xbox and through Game Pass. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One and...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The hale and healthy RPS Advent Calendar 2021

Ah, gentle friends! That time has come again, and we must celebrate the birth of many sweet video games across this (once again) extremely cursed year. We were lucky enough to feast upon so many pixely entertainments this year; such glorious toys to keep us occupied while other things went totally down the toilet. Yes, let's raise a glass together for The RPS Advent Calendar 2021!
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming gets clarity boost when run in Edge browser

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has launched a new feature for its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, also known as xCloud, that is supposed to enhance the clarity of your streamed games. The feature is called Clarity Boost and as of now, it is only available on the Edge browser. Xbox Program Manager,...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

RPS premium supporters can get their free copy of Wartales today

On Monday, we announced the next free game for RPS premium supporters, the all-new, early access open world strategy RPG, Wartales. This is your reminder that you'll be able to claim your free copy of Wartales today, December 1st, from 4pm GMT / 8am PT. As you may remember from...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Townscaper is the latest surprise addition to Xbox Game Pass

Townscaper, a chill and very aesthetically-pleasing city-builder from Oskar Stalberg (whom you may know as the developer behind Bad North) is now available to play on Xbox Game Pass. Townscaper has long been something of a social media darling; if you mooch about games Twitter like me, you'll have seen...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Teardown part two is out now, completing its campaign

Teardown is maybe my favourite game from the past couple of years, and today it smashed through another wall on the way to being finished. The newest update adds "part 2", completing its campaign by adding new missions and maps - as well as robots and mod tools. Here's a...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Propelled achievement in Townscaper

For this Achievement I highly recommend going into the pause menu and enabling the "grid" option and from there you need to find a perfect circle shape in the grid and the best way to find one is to create a new world and zoom out using. and look around...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Stardew Valley's new update makes important changes for modders

ConcernedApe is working away on his next game, but Stardew Valley is still receiving patches. Version 1.5.5 was released today, and while it adds no new content it makes "some important technical changes for modders, some quality of life changes, and some bug fixes" for the farming simulator. The big...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Hyper Light Drifter follow-up Solar Ash is out now

Heart Machine's Solar Ash is out now, inviting players on a skating adventure to kill giant bosses. It's a follow-up to their previous game, Hyper Light Drifter, but this time around they've swapped the 2D style for 3D, and are sending you out into a big open world. I'm very much looking forward to jumping into its lush and colourful alien landscapes. Oh, to be a sci-fi skater.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

How to unlock Reaper in FFXIV: Endwalker

Want to learn how to unlock Reaper in FFXIV: Endwalker? The release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is finally upon us, and with it two new Jobs have been added to the game - the melee DPS Reaper and healer Sage. Here we’ll be running through all things Reaper, so you can follow the below steps in order to start swinging an impressive two-handed scythe and communing with your very own ghastly voidsent.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite's second season adds new mode this month

Aliens: Fireteam Elite kicks off its second season on December 14th, adding a new Point Defense mode where players have to protect a handful of locations while fending off pesky xenomorphs. The co-op shooter will also introduce new guns, challenge cards and a place for you to see your alien-bashing stats. What's more, it's coming to Xbox Game Pass too. I was never going to buy this game, but I'd love to try it out. Thanks for that one, Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo Event Runs December 7 to 21 - News

Microsoft has announced the ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest demo event will be part of The Game Awards and run from December 7 to 21. Over 35 demos will be playable of unreleased games for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. "Many of these demos are early, and some are...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Fights In Tight Spaces smashes out of early access

It’s been a little over 9 months since Fights In Tight Spaces first released on to Steam Early Access, and as of December 2nd, it’s kicked open the door and walked into a full release. It’s a unique combination of deck-building and turn-based strategy, presented in satisfying and stylish 3D animation. Sort of Superhot meets Slay The Spire.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Cities: VR is a virtual reality spin-off from Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skylines is getting a virtual reality spin-off called Cities: VR. Developed by a different studio than the original game, it looks to let you wander around your city like a skyscraper-sized mayor, drawing out roads with the VR wands. It could be cool, maybe. Watch the trailer below. There...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Townscaper on iPad is brain food for my creative side

Just use your imagination (oh, oh) I’ve been a fan of city builder simulators since the mid-’90s when a friend of mine introduced me to the magic that was Sim City 2000. I was around 10-years-old the first time I laid eyes on it, and I couldn’t believe something like that could be a game. On a dreary Washington afternoon, he showed me around the city he’d been building for the past month, detailing the different bridges he’d named and taking me through the trouble he went through to develop a sufficient water pipe system. We didn’t have a PC at my house at the time (or at least one that could run the game), so I only ever got to experience the joy of city planning when I was hanging out at his place and he wasn’t using the computer to play Red Alert. A love for the genre that blossomed back then is still blooming today, if my adoration for Townscaper on iPad is any indication.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Valve shows off Steam Deck's case and final packaging

The Steam Deck has been delayed until February 2022, but a new update from Valve says that they've now completed their final prototype of the handheld PC before it enters full production. They're now sending out a new wave of dev kits to creators, and as part of that they're...
VIDEO GAMES

