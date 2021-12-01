Townscaper has a generous demo that runs in your browser

Just use your imagination (oh, oh) I’ve been a fan of city builder simulators since the mid-’90s when a friend of mine introduced me to the magic that was Sim City 2000. I was around 10-years-old the first time I laid eyes on it, and I couldn’t believe something like that could be a game. On a dreary Washington afternoon, he showed me around the city he’d been building for the past month, detailing the different bridges he’d named and taking me through the trouble he went through to develop a sufficient water pipe system. We didn’t have a PC at my house at the time (or at least one that could run the game), so I only ever got to experience the joy of city planning when I was hanging out at his place and he wasn’t using the computer to play Red Alert. A love for the genre that blossomed back then is still blooming today, if my adoration for Townscaper on iPad is any indication.

