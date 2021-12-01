ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Michigan high school shooting suspect, 15, appears at court hearing

By Richard Luscombe and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGLWl_0dBYFlQL00
The scene at Oxford high school. Crumbley was to be arraigned on charges of murder, attempted murder, terrorism causing death and gun crimes. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The 15-year-old boy charged with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at a Michigan high school was seen in custody via video during a court hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

He appeared as county authorities revealed that his parents had been summoned to the school hours before the attack – and the county prosecutor spoke out about gun control after it was revealed that the handgun used in the shooting at Oxford high school, about 30 miles north of Detroit, belonged to the suspect’s father.

The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at the school, could be seen sitting behind a table, wearing a face mask against coronavirus, spectacles and what appeared to be a detention-issued protective vest.

Meanwhile, his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were looking on via video from a separate location, wearing baseball caps and blue casual tops, as the district judge Nancy Carmiak heard from a law enforcement witness, in the courtroom, about the attack at the school on Tuesday afternoon.

Lt Tim Willis of the Oakland county sheriff’s office told the judge that the boy had recorded video the night before the violence occurred in which he discussed shooting and killing students.

Willis made the comments shortly before Crumbley was to be arraigned on charges of murder, attempted murder, terrorism causing death and gun crimes.

He has been charged as an adult and was expected to be transferred from child detention to the county jail, according to the county sheriff, Mike Bouchard, at a press conference earlier.

The county prosecutor Karen McDonald said the shooting was premeditated, based in part on a “mountain of digital evidence” collected by police.

“This was not just an impulsive act,” McDonald said.

Brouchard said the adult Crumbleys had been called to the school on Tuesday “for behavior in the classroom that was concerning”.

Their son remained in school, and the shooting occurred a few hours later.

Bouchard also said investigators believed the gun had already been in school.

Meanwhile, McDonald said the shooting should be a wakeup call for new gun laws in a country that has become “desensitized to school shootings”.

“We have to do better,” McDonald told reporters, adding: “How many times does this have to happen? How many times?”

She said the terrorism charge fit.

“What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? … Those are victims, too, and so are their families and so is the community,” McDonald said.

She said that charges were being considered against the parents.

“Owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate,” she said.

The authorities said all the victims had been shot in the school hallways, surveillance video showed.

