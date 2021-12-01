Simone Biles Is One of 'People' Magazine's People of the Year 2021

HOUSTON – At the end of a tumultuous 2021, Houston’s own Simone Biles has claimed the cover of People magazine as one of the People of the Year. People wrote of Biles, “As 2021 comes to an end, Simone Biles isn’t dwelling on the year that could have been: ‘I fought hard. I survived.’ 🙏 The superstar Olympic gymnast — one of PEOPLE’s 2021 People of the Year — became a champion for mental health as she grappled with the intense pressure of competing on the Olympic stage this past summer in Tokyo. ‘That’s probably one of the first times in my career where I felt courageous and I felt like I had got to speak up for myself,’ she reflects now. ‘[I] definitely can walk away from Tokyo, feeling courage, feeling at ease. And I did everything I could.’”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO