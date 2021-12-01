ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Connick Jr. Talks His Transformation Into Daddy Warbucks for ‘Annie Live!’

By Jim Halterman, TV Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBet your bottom dollar that the sun will come out tomorrow for Celina Smith, the 12-year-old playing plucky orphan Annie in NBC‘s Annie Live!, an adaptation of the 1977 Broadway musical. “She’s extremely smart, and every once in a while you forget she’s a kid and what’s being asked...

Daily Herald

The sun comes out again as Harry Connick Jr. helps NBC stage 'Annie Live!'

Thanks to Harry Connick Jr., a certain musical is getting one of the most fit Daddy Warbucks it's had to date. The Primetime Emmy and Grammy winner and Tony nominee is the latest performer to embody the billionaire who becomes the surrogate father to the title orphan as NBC presents "Annie Live!" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The latest of the stagings brought to the network by executive producer Neil Meron (along with his late, longtime professional partner Craig Zadan earlier) casts Celina Smith as the spirited Annie, with Taraji P. Henson ("Empire") as sinister orphanage operator Miss Hannigan, Megan Hilty (replacing the COVID-19-impacted Jane Krakowski) and Tituss Burgess as schemers Lily St. Regis and Rooster, and Nicole Scherzinger as Warbucks' assistant Grace. Andrea McArdle, Broadway's first "Annie," will appear as Eleanor Roosevelt.
MOVIES
WDTN

PREVIEW: ‘Annie Live’ set to air on NBC

"The Sound of Music," "Peter Pan," "Hairspray" and "The Wiz" are some of the Broadway musicals that have aired live during the holiday season in recent years on NBC, Thursday the classic and Tony Award winner "Annie" joins that group.
BROADWAY, OH
thecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Annie Live Special? When Will it Air?

Directed by Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski, ‘Annie Live!’ is a musical television special based on Thomas Meehan’s Broadway musical of the same name and Harold Gray’s comic strip titled ‘Little Orphan Annie.’ The television movie centers upon the eleven-year-old titular protagonist who has lived most of her life in an orphanage with several other girls her age under the watchful eyes of the strict owner named Miss Hannigan.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Grease Live's Vanessa Hudgens Offers Advice For Annie Live! Cast

Another beloved Broadway musical is set to get the live television treatment, as NBC's Annie Live! will be making its debut in a matter of days. The show will bring together a talented cast, which includes some big names. This falls in line with the star-studded ensembles that have been seen in the past. Vanessa Hudgens is among those who have appeared in the live performances, having had roles in Grease Live and Rent Live. With this, she's offered advice for this latest cast, as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Annie Live cast: Who is in the NBC musical production?

THE new musical television special Annie Live on NBC is a reenactment of the 1977 musical Annie. Based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie by Harold Gray, here is who you can expect to see on your screens. Who stars in the musical production Annie Live?. Celina Smith Stars...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Annie Live: The Best Moments From The Musical

Annie Live! premiered on NBC and it was a spectacular kick-off to the holiday TV special season. It starred Celina Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., and Nicole Scherzinger. Annie Live! had plenty of great performances, laugh-out-loud moments, and that warm hopeful spirit that made the original production such a success. Annie Live! gave us moments that reminded us of the magic of Broadway, whether watching live in the theater or on the big or the small screen.
ENTERTAINMENT
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Annie Live! Filmed?

Based on Broadway musical ‘Annie’ by Thomas Meehan and Harold Gray’s comic strip ‘Little Orphan Annie,’ NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ is a live musical television special that centers upon Annie, an 11-year-old orphan who is adopted by billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. As Annie succeeds in capturing the heart of the billionaire, the vicious orphanage owner, Miss Hannigan, decides to retrieve her back to the orphanage and punish her for leaving her.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Annie Live!: Grade NBC's Latest Musical

NBC this Thursday night added to its repertoire Annie Live! Did you love it like tomorrow (which, I hear, is always a day away)?. Annie Live! starred 12-year-old Celina Smith, of Atlanta, as the titular orphan, while Harry Connick Jr. (Will & Grace) in a novelty-store bald cap played Daddy Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson (Empire) filled Miss Hannigan’s sensible shoes.
TV & VIDEOS
Marconews.com

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade: 'Blue's Clues' hosts reunite, Harry Connick Jr.'s 'scary' bald cap

NEW YORK — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned Thursday in full, though with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — once again wended though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Annie Live' Met With Spirited Response on Social Media

NBC continued its run of live musical productions Thursday night with the premiere of Annie Live!. Coming to life again more than four decades after the curtain first when up on the Tony-winning 1977 classic, based on the Little Orphan Annie comic strip, NBC's Annie Live! musical event proved to be a major hit among viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Celina Smith and Baldy Connick Jr. Sang Together At Last in an Annie Live! Preview

It’s still not tomorrow, but Annie Live! is coming soon. Celina Smith and a very bald (!!!) Harry Connick Jr. pulled up to the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25 to kick the day off with a preview of the upcoming live TV musical. Stepping out of a car dressed as orphan Annie and her benefactor Daddy Warbucks, they performed a lively rendition of “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” After the duet, Connick Jr. and the dancers who had been spinning around in the background cleared the street to let 12-year-old Smith have her main character moment and sing “Tomorrow.” The rest of the Annie Live! cast — which includes Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, and Megan Hilty, and Alan Toy — did not make an appearance in the sneak peek performance. But they’ll be there when Annie Live! airs on NBC on December 2. Bet your bottom dollar!
MOVIES
shondaland.com

Ahead of ‘Annie Live!,’ A Definitive Ranking of Live TV Musical Events

Will the sun come out when Annie Live! premieres on NBC, bringing back the tradition of live musical events during the holiday season? Well, we got a little taste of what is to come from that plucky titular orphan on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and we think we’re going to like it here. Despite the fact that the production has been plagued with problems (first Jane Krakowski had to drop out due to a breakthrough case of Covid overseas and was replaced with Smash’s Megan Hilty; then Broadway's original Annie, Andrea McArdle left her role as Eleanor Roosevelt for a family reason), we’re cautiously optimistic that either it will be a wonderful feel-good time or so bad that it’s a hilariously wonderful feel-good time.
ENTERTAINMENT
E! News

How to Watch NBC's Annie Live!

Watch: "Annie Live!": Taraji P. Henson & Cast Talk Iconic Roles. The sun'll come out tomorrow, but you don't have to wait that long for NBC's Annie Live! because it's happening tonight, Thursday, Dec. 2!. When the official cast photo of the highly anticipated live production was revealed on Nov....
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Annie Live!: Who's Who in NBC's Live Musical Extravaganza

Network television has a bit of a spotty history when it comes to the modern era of live TV muscals, but NBC is hauling out major fanfare to herald the arrival of Annie Live! The beloved story of a plucky orphan girl who ends up getting adopted by the richest man in Depression-era New York is getting a 2021 update, which will be presented live for your holiday-season viewing pleasure. Of course, adapting Annie for a new audience is by no means a rare occasion in Hollywood. After its initial Broadway run, the show was adapted into a feature film directed by John Huston, then later as an ABC TV movie starring Kathy Bates, and most recently as a re-imagined feature film from director Will Gluck and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. And that's not even getting into the numerous Broadway revivals.
ENTERTAINMENT
WDSU

Tonight on WDSU: Watch Louisiana's Harry Connick Jr. in 'Annie Live'

Louisiana's own Harry Connick Jr. will debut his character 'Daddy Warbucks' in NBC's live musical production of "Annie" Thursday night. According to NBC, "Annie Live!" features Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as the musical's infamous queen of mean, Miss Hannigan. The holiday musical event also features Tituss Burgess as...
LOUISIANA STATE
thehendersonnews.com

‘Annie Live!,’ Alec Baldwin Speaks, Drag Queens Sing and Steal Christmas, a ‘Ghosts’ Superfan

The live TV musical returns with NBC’s starry new Annie adaptation. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos lands a headline-making interview with Alec Baldwin about the accidental fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust. Drag queens are the rage in a new singing competition and a campy Christmas movie. CBS’ Ghosts welcomes a superfan of Jazz Age chanteuse Alberta.
TV & VIDEOS

