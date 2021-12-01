ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

'Significant' flaws: Partially built Beltway 8 Bridge over Houston Ship Channel will be demolished due to design errors

By Jay R. Jordan
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris County commissioners voted Tuesday to demolish and rebuild parts of the under-construction Beltway 8 bridge over the Houston Ship Channel after the original designs were found to have "significant" flaws. The setback will cost the county $291 million, including $50 million to demolish some sections that have already been built,...

