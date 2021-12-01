ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aaron Paul & Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘We Can’t Wait To Meet You’

By Jessica Wang
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BjzW_0dBYFPxF00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren are expecting their second child together! Lauren confirmed the news with a baby bump photo on Instagram.

Prepare a baby hazmat suit: Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul is expecting his second child with wife Lauren. Lauren, 34, took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news on Wednesday, Dec. 1 with a sweet photo including daughter Story Annabelle Paul, 3. Story cradled her mom’s growing bump in the snap, clearly excited to be a big sister! “We can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already,” Lauren penned in her caption.

The couple, who wed in 2013, welcomed 3-year-old Story in February 2018. Lauren confirmed Story’s arrival with a photo of her partner holding her in a nursery on Instagram. “I have never loved you more than I do right now,” she captioned. “We are so lucky to be your girls forever.”

The actor and his wife were able to keep details about the second pregnancy pretty low key. Baby number two’s arrival comes after Aaron expressed a desire to have more children. While promoting El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in 2019, the actor responded with a resounding “No! God no!” when asked if he and his wife would stop at one child.

When asked how many children he wanted in the future, Aaron said with a laugh, “You talk to my wife about that. I mean, I’m down to just keep on going. My life began once I had a baby girl, my God. And watching my wife sort of take on a role of a mother, it’s just such a joy.” The actor’s wife would certainly concur with this joyful assessment of parenthood.

The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in May; and in an anniversary homage post shared on Instagram, Lauren marveled at all the ways Aaron has been “everything good” as a father. “8 years married today, 10 years together and I truly love you more this second than I ever have,” Lauren wrote. “For things like the fact that you subconsciously have a hair rubber band around your wrist at all times now. Just in case she needs it. And because you love to do her hair.”

She added, “You’re just everything good. There have been beautiful, hard, thrilling, sad, mundane, peaceful, new chapters and everything in between and there’s no one I’d rather live it ALL with.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Daughter Olympia Curls Up In Her Lap While Tennis Icon Gets Her Glam On

The tennis star had a sweet moment with her little girl, as Alexis cuddled up to her mama for some sweet photos. Nothing’s stronger than a mother’s love! Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia, whose full-name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., had a sweet moment together on Tuesday December 7, as the grand slam champion got dolled up. Serena, 40, cradled her four-year-old mini-me, while hair and makeup artists helped her get ready. The series of photos sweetly showed Olympia showing some love for her mom, even if she was in the middle of getting her makeup done.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt Brings Son Jack, 9, For Lunch With Katherine Schwarzenegger & Baby Lyla — Photos

Chris Pratt grabbed lunch with his two kids, his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and some of her family members in California on Dec. 4. Chris Pratt, 42, spent some quality time with his loved ones, including his older child Jack, during a lunch date in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 4. The Jurassic World actor grabbed a bite to eat with his 9-year-old mini-me son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. His current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, their daughter Lyla Maria, 1, Katherine’s mom Maria Shriver, and her sister Christina Schwarzenegger were all also at the lunch date with Chris and Jack. Afterwards, the whole group was photographed leaving the restaurant and walking back to their cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Paul
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Spotted In Mourning Mode At Courthouse?

Duggar family followers think it looks like Joy-Anna Forsyth is in mourning mode. The Duggar daughter arrived at the courthouse on Monday for her brother Josh’s trial. But from the photos we’ve seen, it looks like it’s all beginning to wear on her. As we reported earlier, Joy-Anna was at...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 6-Month-Old Daughter Lili Is 'Sweet-Natured'

Happy-go-lucky! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 6-month-old daughter, Lili, already has an adorable personality. “She’s such a sweet-natured baby and a real joy to be around,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re keeping a note of all her new exciting milestones. It’s amazing how quickly she’s growing.”. The insider...
WORLD
TVShowsAce

Audrey & Jeremy Roloff’s Newborn Baby Has Procedure Done

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff recently welcomed their third child, Radley Knight, to the world. Unfortunately, the little guy already had to have a procedure. The former Little People, Big World stars took to social media to let fans know what’s going on with the baby after his procedure was done.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Camino
heatworld

Maura Higgins rushed to hospital after gruesome accident

Being rushed to hospital isn't exactly how anyone wants to spend their Monday evening, but that was the reality for Love Island's Maura Higgins who spent the night waiting in A&E following a gruesome accident. After what she's had to deal with this year following her split with Strictly Come...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Says She Will Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Because Of Her Kids

Now that the cast for season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has come out, there is no room for speculation on who will and won’t be returning. Out are longtime housewives Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. Of course, we can still catch Cynthia on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Porsha on her own […] The post Phaedra Parks Says She Will Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Because Of Her Kids appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Split After Astroworld Tragedy Headaches? Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence On Couple's Real Score

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked split buzzes that they are no longer dating amid the investigation into the Astroworld Festival tragedy. A leaked article from W Magazine made buzzes in the past weeks, claiming Jenner and Scott have never been a couple for two years. Instead, they are only comfortable with each other. The same news outlet revealed that things went wrong between them especially after what happened during Scott's November concert.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kevin Hart's side-by-side $10m mansions are so luxurious - inside gated community

Kevin Hart already owned a stunning home in a gated community in Calabasas, but he also invested in his neighbour's home earlier this year. According to Velvet Ropes, the True Story star purchased a 26-acre plot of land back in 2015 for $1.35million and spent almost $2million constructing a Spanish-inspired villa that boasts a swimming pool, a cabana, a children’s playground, and two detached guesthouses.
TENNIS
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ John Legend’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

John Legend’s 2021 net worth comes as the singer continues to make headlines. Fans want to know how much he really makes. Most know him for his relationship with his wife Chrissy Teigen. Others are familiar with his soulful and inspirational music. Read on to learn more about his career and massive wealth.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy