Tuscaloosa, AL

26-year-old man hit by tractor-trailer while running from narcotics officers in Tuscaloosa

By Aubree Bailey
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puib9_0dBYF9A600

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department reports that a man from Gallion was hit by an tractor-trailer during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

According to a press release sent by TPD, the man was stopped for speeding on I-20 by two officers with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force at 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to law enforcement, officers believed they smelled marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. After getting out, the man ran toward traffic and was struck by an tractor-trailer before continuing to run into the woods near the interstate.

Police say officers and the two drivers of the truck chased the man into the woods. He was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center. TPD reported that his injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening and that officers will follow up and obtain warrants to charge him at a later date.

Public Safety
