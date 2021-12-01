Firefighter rescues dog that fell into frigid Washington river

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Washington firefighter waded through the frigid waters of a river to rescue a dog that fell into the water and became stranded on the other side.

The North Mason County Fire Authority said in a Facebook post that Mickey Cotter, a firefighter and paramedic, "put his rescue swimmer skills to the test" Tuesday when a dog named Willie fell into the Tahuya River and was carried to the other side by the current.

Cotter donned a wetsuit and waded through the icy water to reach Willie on the other side.

"After nearly 20 minutes of gentle coaxing, Cotter was able to calm the dog enough to grab him and carry him back across the river," the post said.

The fire authority said Willie was "cold and wet, but unharmed."