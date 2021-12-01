ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Mera Rubell: ‘Something Happens If You Trust People’

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

“We had over 3,000 people here on Monday night —  I swear to God, I didn’t see a single person touching or harming the art,” said Mera Rubell, addressing the intimate crowd gathered in the courtyard at the Rubell Museum on Wednesday morning for a celebratory brunch. She had digressed from the topic at hand — the expansion of photography museum Fotografiska — to the qualities that sets the Rubell Museum apart from other institutions. “We don’t attack people with ‘if you touch [the art] we’ll kill you.’ I’m not suggesting you touch, but you can sit, you can get close to the art, and we trust people,” she said. “Any serious conventional museum would not be crazy enough to do that. Something happens if you trust people and you believe that they love the art that you’re showing. And if they love the art, they’re going to respect it the way we respect it.”

Fotografiska last week unveiled an ambitious international expansion program, with museums planned for Berlin, Shanghai and Miami, with the latter opening in 2023 adjacent to the Rubell Museum. David Rockwell is reimagining the former warehouse space, located in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. (Which Mera Rubell describes as the “last frontier” —  “If you have ideas, let’s bring them here,” she said, likely planting the seed of an idea for several in the crowd. The Fotografiska link-up traces back to a drink at Rockwell’s New York penthouse during the Frieze art fair this past May.

More from WWD

Guests included Donald Rubell (donning a bright orange face mask) and artists Shepard Fairey and Kennedy Yanko, who has a new sculpture on view inside the museum.

“Over the last two years, one of the things I think I’ve learned is that there’s no replicating live in-person shared experience. We’re talking about buildings that are in-person destinations,” said Rockwell. “When we didn’t have that live experience, you felt a sense of community being eroded.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Valentino Continues Support of the Rubell Museum in Miami

Click here to read the full article. Fashion and art are never more aligned than during Art Basel week in Miami, and Valentino was just one of the many major European brands taking up residence in Florida during the week. Valentino continued its support of the Rubell Museum with its second installation at the Miami museum this Art Basel, this time showcasing their Party Collection. Over Dec. 2 and 3, The Collection was set up in the Rubell garden and one of the galleries and was viewable to guests during private appointments. The Rubell and Valentino partnership was further marked...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Amazon Beauty on a Better Today and Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. “We believe beauty should emotionally connect with those that use beauty as a form of personal expression,” said Carla Vernón, vice president of the consumables category at Amazon, at the WWD Beauty CEO Summit. “It should be a welcoming place for newcomers who may be navigating their way with uncertainty.” During Vernón’s presentation, she shared that she has experienced searching for the promise in beauty for much of her life, and her biggest reason for joining Amazon “was to support an important set of transformations to make Amazon more inspirational, aspirational. And that one-stop...
BUSINESS
WWD

Nick Graham Virtual Jacket Sells for 20,000 MANA, or $17,000

Click here to read the full article. Nick Graham has embraced the metaverse — and the metaverse has embraced him back. The designer’s virtual gold bomber jacket, which was created to celebrate the Apolo 11 moon landing, has been sold for 20,000 MANA, the cryptocurrency exclusive to Decentraland, a leading 3D virtual reality platform. The conversion to U.S. dollars is $17,000.More from WWDNick Graham Men's RTW 2016Pharrell Williams, Dylan Penn Attend the Chanel Miami Design District Opening in MiamiInside the Tom Ford Ombre Leather Party “This clearly shows that the metaverse community is reacting positively to items of relevance and authenticity,” said...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Shepard Fairey
Person
Pilar Zeta
KENS 5

Mockingbird Handprints designs something unique to you | Made in SA

SAN ANTONIO — A home studio in her garage is where Jane Bishop creates. She uses stencils and paints to brighten once plain cloths. “It is my happy place. I love working from home because it's just casual," Mockingbird Handprints, owner, Jane Bishop said. “I’ve always loved fabrics, my mother sewed growing up. And I heard about the Southwest School of Art and I enrolled in a class to learn how to dye and print on fabric, and I just loved it.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Frieze Art Fair#Photography#Faena Tag Heuer Party
CBS News

The legacy of Josephine Baker

Deep in the French countryside sits a medieval castle, Château des Milandes, with a most unlikely history. Akio, from Japan, and his brother, Brian, from the north African country of Algeria, have returned to visit the place they grew up with their siblings – 12 altogether – adopted from around the world.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
prima.co.uk

Princess Eugenie wows in festive emerald green dress in Portugal

Princess Eugenie made a stylish appearance at the opening of Mark Bradford's exhibition at the Serralves Museum in Portugal last month (26 November) and we've been dreaming about replicating her look ever since. Apart from being a full-time royal, the princess is also the art director of Hauser and Wirth...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Beekman 1802 Turns Kindness Into Cash

Click here to read the full article. When Beekman 1802 cofounders Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge first rethought their careers after the 2008 recession, they relied on the kindness of neighbors. Having given refuge to a goat farmer with over 100 goats, Kilmer-Purcell, a marketing exec, and Ridge, a physician, started Beekman 1802 by selling bars of soap made of goat milk to their neighbors, the pair said, during their presentation at the 2021 Beauty CEO summit.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series “You cannot say no...
RETAIL
WWD

P&G Breaks Into Prestige Hair Care With Jen Atkins Deal

Click here to read the full article. Procter & Gamble has entered the fast-growing prestige hair care market with an agreement to acquire Ouai, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin’s hair care and lifestyle brand.  Atkin launched the hair care line in 2016 with a minimalist aesthetic and sophisticated scents. She gradually expanded it into body products, fragrances, candles, lifestyle products and merch.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewNordstrom Celebrates The Holidays With John Legend and Sperry Atkin, who counts the Kardashian-Jenners, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber as clients, said the plan is for Ouai to continue to grow and...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Lucy Liu Appears in Alexander Wang’s December/January Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Lucy Liu, the award-winning actress, director and artist, appears in Alexander Wang’s resort ad campaign photographed by Heji Shin. According to the company, the ads portray the “extravagantly mundane” day-in-the life of the lead character challenging the stereotypical expectations of the Alpha woman navigating her personal and work lives. The campaign, which recognizes identity and diversity, tells the story of the Asian woman who exemplifies power and excellence.More from WWDOnly at NYFW: 5 Runway Moments Everyone's Talking AboutAlexander Wang RTW Fall 2017H&M's Designer Collabs Have Caused Many A Consumer Frenzy Over the Years In drop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lil Nas X and a Mechanical Bull Mark Tom Ford Ombré Leather Launch

Click here to read the full article. “Are you guys gonna get on the bull?” said Lil Nas X, striding into L.A.’s Saddle Ranch Chop House where Western-dressed denizens gathered for a haute hoedown Thursday night. The occasion was the launch of the Tom Ford Ombré Leather Parfum, and while Ford was not in attendance, his spirit was all in the details — cowboy-cute waiters serving Casamigos tequila shots in boot-shaped shot glasses; the IMG-represented professional bull rider Jesse Byrne helping guests mount the bar’s resident mechanical bull, and the naughty party-favor T-shirts that read, “I Got Bucked by TF.”More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The 12 Best Electric Shavers for Women

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever used a disposable razor, you know from experience these drugstore tools can only take you so far. In terms of delivering a silky-smooth finish, their quality and bathroom shelf-life is limited. And while manual razors guarantee a close shave, putting the blade to the skin (especially when said blade becomes dull) puts you at a greater risk for nicks and cuts. Luckily, there are alternative hair removal methods (besides stealing his razor), like waxing, lasering, or, keeping within the DIY family by switching over to an electric shaver. Powered by rechargeable...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy